Foot Locker Inc. [FL] Revenue clocked in at $8.98 billion, down -15.52% YTD: What’s Next?

Foot Locker Inc. [NYSE: FL] plunged by -$1.53 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $38.58 during the day while it closed the day at $36.86. The company report on August 19, 2022 that GRANT OF EMPLOYMENT INDUCEMENT AWARD.

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL) (the “Company”), the New York-based specialty athletic retailer, today announced that, in accordance with New York Stock Exchange rules, Mary N. Dillon will be granted an employment inducement award in reliance on NYSE Listed Company Manual Rule 303A.08. As previously announced, the Company and Ms. Dillon have entered into an employment agreement, dated as of August 16, 2022, for her employment with the Company commencing on August 19, 2022 in connection with her appointment as President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company by the Board of Directors, effective as of September 1, 2022. The employment inducement award will consist of (i) a restricted stock unit (RSU) award with a grant date fair value equal to $2,000,000 (which will vest on the third anniversary of her commencement date), (ii) a transformation grant of performance stock units (PSUs) with a grant date fair value equal to $5,000,000 (which will vest based on three years of continued employment and the achievement of performance metrics as determined by the Human Capital and Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors (the “Compensation Committee”)), and (iii) an annual grant with a grant date value of $8,000,000, pro-rated in respect of the Company’s current fiscal year, consisting of PSUs (60%), RSUs (20%), and non-qualified stock options (20%) consistent with the terms of Ms. Dillon’s employment agreement with the Company. These awards were approved by the Compensation Committee to be granted on August 24, 2022, without shareholder approval as “employment inducement awards” under the NYSE Listed Company Manual Rule 303A.08, which requires public announcement of inducement awards.

Foot Locker, Inc. leads the celebration of sneaker and youth culture around the globe through a portfolio of brands, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, and Sidestep. With approximately 2,800 retail stores in 28 countries across North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand as well as websites and mobile apps, the Company’s purpose is to inspire and empower youth culture around the world, by fueling a shared passion for self-expression and creating unrivaled experiences at the heart of the global sneaker community. Foot Locker, Inc. has its corporate headquarters in New York. For additional information please visit footlocker-inc.com.

Foot Locker Inc. stock has also gained 17.28% of its value over the past 7 days. However, FL stock has inclined by 16.87% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -12.63% and lost -15.52% year-on date.

The market cap for FL stock reached $2.90 billion, with 96.10 million shares outstanding and 92.95 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.01M shares, FL reached a trading volume of 6388066 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Foot Locker Inc. [FL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FL shares is $34.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FL stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Foot Locker Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on August 22, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on August 22, 2022, representing the official price target for Foot Locker Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $40, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on FL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Foot Locker Inc. is set at 1.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for FL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for FL in the course of the last twelve months was 8.15 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

FL stock trade performance evaluation

Foot Locker Inc. [FL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.28. With this latest performance, FL shares gained by 33.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -36.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.29 for Foot Locker Inc. [FL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.35, while it was recorded at 34.42 for the last single week of trading, and 35.69 for the last 200 days.

Foot Locker Inc. [FL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Foot Locker Inc. [FL] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.52 and a Gross Margin at +32.18. Foot Locker Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.97.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 29.72, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.77.

Foot Locker Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Foot Locker Inc. [FL] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Foot Locker Inc. go to 35.86%.

Foot Locker Inc. [FL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,438 million, or 93.25% of FL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FL stocks are: VESA EQUITY INVESTMENT S.A R.L. with ownership of 12,750,317, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 10,136,469 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $373.63 million in FL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $361.57 million in FL stock with ownership of nearly 20.663% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Foot Locker Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 162 institutional holders increased their position in Foot Locker Inc. [NYSE:FL] by around 14,657,598 shares. Additionally, 188 investors decreased positions by around 8,479,462 shares, while 46 investors held positions by with 70,146,965 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 93,284,025 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FL stock had 55 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,693,574 shares, while 72 institutional investors sold positions of 2,709,176 shares during the same period.