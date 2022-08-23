Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX] Revenue clocked in at $12.33 billion, down -2.87% YTD: What’s Next?

Boston Scientific Corporation [NYSE: BSX] slipped around -0.76 points on Monday, while shares priced at $41.26 at the close of the session, down -1.81%. The company report on August 17, 2022 that Boston Scientific Named a Best Place To Work by Disability:IN.

Northampton, MA –News Direct– Boston Scientific.

We are honored to be named a Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion for the 7th consecutive year by Disability:IN and American Association of People with Disabilities. We strive to create equal opportunities for everyone to participate fully and meaningfully.

Boston Scientific Corporation stock is now -2.87% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BSX Stock saw the intraday high of $41.82 and lowest of $41.14 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 47.49, which means current price is +17.95% above from all time high which was touched on 04/20/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 7.55M shares, BSX reached a trading volume of 5432258 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BSX shares is $48.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BSX stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Boston Scientific Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 06, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on May 27, 2022, representing the official price target for Boston Scientific Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $52, while Truist analysts kept a Buy rating on BSX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Boston Scientific Corporation is set at 0.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for BSX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.19. Price to Free Cash Flow for BSX in the course of the last twelve months was 100.89 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

How has BSX stock performed recently?

Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.11. With this latest performance, BSX shares gained by 8.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BSX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.85 for Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.87, while it was recorded at 42.14 for the last single week of trading, and 41.44 for the last 200 days.

Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.17 and a Gross Margin at +62.76. Boston Scientific Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.75.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.51, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.30.

Boston Scientific Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BSX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Boston Scientific Corporation go to 10.74%.

Insider trade positions for Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX]

There are presently around $54,214 million, or 94.00% of BSX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BSX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 126,258,034, which is approximately -0.139% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 115,177,740 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.75 billion in BSX stocks shares; and MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/, currently with $3.45 billion in BSX stock with ownership of nearly -0.669% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Boston Scientific Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 406 institutional holders increased their position in Boston Scientific Corporation [NYSE:BSX] by around 85,453,784 shares. Additionally, 413 investors decreased positions by around 63,783,029 shares, while 149 investors held positions by with 1,164,730,205 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,313,967,018 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BSX stock had 75 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,567,315 shares, while 94 institutional investors sold positions of 6,275,912 shares during the same period.