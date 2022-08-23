Bon Natural Life Limited [BON] Is Currently 35.45 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Bon Natural Life Limited [NASDAQ: BON] gained 35.45% or 0.72 points to close at $2.77 with a heavy trading volume of 5981528 shares. The company report on August 8, 2022 that Diamond Equity Research Releases Update Note on Bon Natural Life Limited (NASDAQ: BON).

Diamond Equity Research, a leading equity research firm with a focus on small capitalization public companies has released update note on Bon Natural Life Limited (NASDAQ: BON). The update note includes information on Bon Natural Life’s financial results, management commentary, recent developments, outlook, risks, and our revised valuation estimates.

The update note is available here. Highlights from the note include:.

It opened the trading session at $2.10, the shares rose to $4.30 and dropped to $2.0956, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BON points out that the company has recorded -28.24% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -83.44% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 51.14K shares, BON reached to a volume of 5981528 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Bon Natural Life Limited [BON]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bon Natural Life Limited is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for BON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.20.

Trading performance analysis for BON stock

Bon Natural Life Limited [BON] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 37.81. With this latest performance, BON shares gained by 66.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -74.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.43 for Bon Natural Life Limited [BON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.30, while it was recorded at 2.14 for the last single week of trading, and 3.82 for the last 200 days.

Bon Natural Life Limited [BON]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bon Natural Life Limited [BON] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.18 and a Gross Margin at +27.90. Bon Natural Life Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.01.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 25.14, with Return on Assets sitting at 14.90.

Bon Natural Life Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

An analysis of insider ownership at Bon Natural Life Limited [BON]

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.40% of BON stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BON stocks are: CITADEL ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 21,420, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 52.29% of the total institutional ownership; NEWBRIDGE FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC., holding 2,800 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8000.0 in BON stocks shares; and UBS GROUP AG, currently with $6000.0 in BON stock with ownership of nearly 134.213% of the company’s market capitalization.

3 institutional holders increased their position in Bon Natural Life Limited [NASDAQ:BON] by around 22,641 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 3,709 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 26,350 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BON stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 21,421 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.