BMO Capital Markets slashes price target on The Wendy’s Company [WEN] – find out why.

The Wendy’s Company [NASDAQ: WEN] stock went on a downward path that fall over -5.77% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -5.81%. The company report on August 17, 2022 that Wendy’s Announces Innovative New Global Restaurant Design Standard: “Global Next Gen”.

Optimizations enhance the digital-forward customer experience, designed to deliver greater convenience, speed and accuracy today and into the future.

– The Wendy’s Company announced today a new global restaurant design standard, Global Next Gen, for enhanced customer, crew and digital experiences. Beginning Fall 2022, Wendy’s® new traditional restaurant builds will feature a sleek and modern design with an optimized layout and next-generation technology to deliver more Wendy’s to more people with an emphasis on convenience, speed and accuracy.

Over the last 12 months, WEN stock dropped by -15.98%. The one-year The Wendy’s Company stock forecast points to a potential upside of 14.57. The average equity rating for WEN stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $4.28 billion, with 213.67 million shares outstanding and 194.57 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.56M shares, WEN stock reached a trading volume of 5835403 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on The Wendy’s Company [WEN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WEN shares is $23.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WEN stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for The Wendy’s Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on April 12, 2022, representing the official price target for The Wendy’s Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $25, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Underperform rating on WEN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Wendy’s Company is set at 0.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for WEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.27. Price to Free Cash Flow for WEN in the course of the last twelve months was 45.41 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.60.

WEN Stock Performance Analysis:

The Wendy’s Company [WEN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.81. With this latest performance, WEN shares dropped by -3.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.23 for The Wendy’s Company [WEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.92, while it was recorded at 21.04 for the last single week of trading, and 21.01 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The Wendy’s Company Fundamentals:

The Wendy’s Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

WEN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WEN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Wendy’s Company go to 10.98%.

The Wendy’s Company [WEN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,031 million, or 72.10% of WEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WEN stocks are: TRIAN FUND MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 25,333,339, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 8.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 17,443,679 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $347.65 million in WEN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $304.65 million in WEN stock with ownership of nearly -1.155% of the company’s market capitalization.

160 institutional holders increased their position in The Wendy’s Company [NASDAQ:WEN] by around 16,360,951 shares. Additionally, 168 investors decreased positions by around 15,657,940 shares, while 77 investors held positions by with 120,044,185 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 152,063,076 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WEN stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,015,753 shares, while 62 institutional investors sold positions of 6,114,955 shares during the same period.