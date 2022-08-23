bluebird bio Inc. [BLUE] is -40.24% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

bluebird bio Inc. [NASDAQ: BLUE] closed the trading session at $5.97 on 08/19/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $5.44, while the highest price level was $6.02. The company report on August 17, 2022 that bluebird bio Announces U.S. Commercial Infrastructure to Enable Patient Access to ZYNTEGLO®, the First and Only FDA-Approved Gene Therapy for People with Beta-Thalassemia Who Require Regular Red Blood Cell Transfusions.

Price of ZYNTEGLO reflects potentially curative clinical benefit through achievement of durable transfusion independence and normal or near normal total hemoglobin levels.

Innovative outcomes-based contract offering includes single upfront payment and up to 80% risk-sharing.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -40.24 percent and weekly performance of -11.16 percent. The stock has been moved at -11.95 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 20.85 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 64.92 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 9.26M shares, BLUE reached to a volume of 9857678 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about bluebird bio Inc. [BLUE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BLUE shares is $7.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BLUE stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for bluebird bio Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on August 05, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on August 02, 2022, representing the official price target for bluebird bio Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for bluebird bio Inc. is set at 0.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for BLUE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 73.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.77.

BLUE stock trade performance evaluation

bluebird bio Inc. [BLUE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.16. With this latest performance, BLUE shares gained by 20.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -50.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BLUE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.15 for bluebird bio Inc. [BLUE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.80, while it was recorded at 6.39 for the last single week of trading, and 6.67 for the last 200 days.

bluebird bio Inc. [BLUE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and bluebird bio Inc. [BLUE] shares currently have an operating margin of -15322.36 and a Gross Margin at -1000.66. bluebird bio Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -15364.23.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -65.07, with Return on Assets sitting at -47.38.

bluebird bio Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

bluebird bio Inc. [BLUE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $332 million, or 73.50% of BLUE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BLUE stocks are: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with ownership of 6,140,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; TANG CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 5,910,687 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $35.29 million in BLUE stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $34.71 million in BLUE stock with ownership of nearly -0.407% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in bluebird bio Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 85 institutional holders increased their position in bluebird bio Inc. [NASDAQ:BLUE] by around 15,657,539 shares. Additionally, 92 investors decreased positions by around 22,581,609 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 17,332,299 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 55,571,447 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BLUE stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,879,731 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 2,239,245 shares during the same period.