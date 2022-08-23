BIMI International Medical Inc. [BIMI] Is Currently 23.89 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

BIMI International Medical Inc. [NASDAQ: BIMI] gained 23.89% or 0.11 points to close at $0.56 with a heavy trading volume of 6055371 shares. The company report on August 22, 2022 that BIMI Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

BIMI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: BIMI) (“BIMI” or the “Company”), a healthcare products and services provider, today announced its financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2022.

Revenues for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 were $9,947,109 and $11,424,991, respectively. Compared with the same period in 2021, revenue decreased by $1,477,882, mainly due to the decrease in pharmaceutical sales of $3,615,357.

It opened the trading session at $0.45, the shares rose to $0.62 and dropped to $0.45, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BIMI points out that the company has recorded -61.34% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -40.0% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.17M shares, BIMI reached to a volume of 6055371 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about BIMI International Medical Inc. [BIMI]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for BIMI International Medical Inc. is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for BIMI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.10.

Trading performance analysis for BIMI stock

BIMI International Medical Inc. [BIMI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.55. With this latest performance, BIMI shares gained by 24.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -61.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -85.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BIMI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.81 for BIMI International Medical Inc. [BIMI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5626, while it was recorded at 0.4885 for the last single week of trading, and 1.5525 for the last 200 days.

BIMI International Medical Inc. [BIMI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BIMI International Medical Inc. [BIMI] shares currently have an operating margin of -29.94 and a Gross Margin at +16.97. BIMI International Medical Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -129.20.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -250.76, with Return on Assets sitting at -98.10.

BIMI International Medical Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at BIMI International Medical Inc. [BIMI]

There are presently around $0 million, or 1.50% of BIMI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BIMI stocks are: MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 80,754, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 86.60% of the total institutional ownership; BRIDGEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 72,762 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $41000.0 in BIMI stocks shares; and VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, currently with $20000.0 in BIMI stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BIMI International Medical Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 4 institutional holders increased their position in BIMI International Medical Inc. [NASDAQ:BIMI] by around 142,004 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 195,656 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 97,183 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 240,477 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BIMI stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 116,362 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 46,844 shares during the same period.