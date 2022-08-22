Zomedica Corp. [ZOM] Is Currently -7.31 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Zomedica Corp. [AMEX: ZOM] plunged by -$0.03 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $0.30 during the day while it closed the day at $0.26. The company report on August 15, 2022 that Zomedica Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results of $4.2 Million of Revenue; 71% Gross Margin & $186.8 Million in Cash; Revenue up 51% from 2021 Combined Revenues.

Zomedica Corp. (NYSE American:ZOM) (“Zomedica” or “Company, a veterinary health company offering point-of-care diagnostics and therapeutic products for companion animals, reported consolidated financial results for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2022. Amounts are presented under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“U.S. GAAP”).

Larry Heaton, Zomedica’s Chief Executive Officer, commented: “The second quarter of 2022 was an exciting one for Zomedica as we both grew revenue organically and also executed on our acquisition strategy. We were pleased with our revenue growth to $4.2 million which reflects a 51% increase on a pro-forma basis, over the combined revenue of Zomedica and PulseVet as a standalone company of $2.8 million in the second quarter of last year.

Zomedica Corp. stock has also loss -28.80% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ZOM stock has inclined by 19.26% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -33.77% and lost -13.54% year-on date.

The market cap for ZOM stock reached $280.20 million, with 979.90 million shares outstanding and 965.42 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 22.18M shares, ZOM reached a trading volume of 9980824 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Zomedica Corp. [ZOM]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zomedica Corp. is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZOM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 35.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.18.

ZOM stock trade performance evaluation

Zomedica Corp. [ZOM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -28.80. With this latest performance, ZOM shares dropped by -1.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -41.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZOM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.21 for Zomedica Corp. [ZOM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2733, while it was recorded at 0.3113 for the last single week of trading, and 0.3155 for the last 200 days.

Zomedica Corp. [ZOM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Zomedica Corp. [ZOM] shares currently have an operating margin of -517.14 and a Gross Margin at +46.32. Zomedica Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -444.78.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -11.01, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.61.

Zomedica Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 42.40 and a Current Ratio set at 43.50.

Zomedica Corp. [ZOM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $25 million, or 11.30% of ZOM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZOM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 44,076,354, which is approximately 8.543% of the company’s market cap and around 1.48% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 11,353,498 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.01 million in ZOM stocks shares; and CAMBRIDGE INVESTMENT RESEARCH ADVISORS, INC., currently with $2.96 million in ZOM stock with ownership of nearly 0.054% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Zomedica Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 28 institutional holders increased their position in Zomedica Corp. [AMEX:ZOM] by around 8,905,691 shares. Additionally, 51 investors decreased positions by around 28,008,492 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 57,850,236 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 94,764,419 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZOM stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,154,845 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 5,587,915 shares during the same period.