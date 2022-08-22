Wolfe Research slashes price target on Roblox Corporation [RBLX] – find out why.

Roblox Corporation [NYSE: RBLX] loss -5.34% on the last trading session, reaching $42.68 price per share at the time. The company report on August 9, 2022 that Roblox Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

Revenue up 30% over prior year to $591.2 million.

Strong year over year growth in Daily Active Users and Hours Engaged, up 21% and 16%, respectively.

Roblox Corporation represents 593.93 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $26.91 billion with the latest information. RBLX stock price has been found in the range of $41.94 to $44.58.

If compared to the average trading volume of 29.01M shares, RBLX reached a trading volume of 15927714 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Roblox Corporation [RBLX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RBLX shares is $45.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RBLX stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Roblox Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 17, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist dropped their target price from $36 to $29. The new note on the price target was released on June 17, 2022, representing the official price target for Roblox Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $39 to $28, while Goldman kept a Sell rating on RBLX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Roblox Corporation is set at 3.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for RBLX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 46.39. Price to Free Cash Flow for RBLX in the course of the last twelve months was 88.86 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

Trading performance analysis for RBLX stock

Roblox Corporation [RBLX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.56. With this latest performance, RBLX shares gained by 1.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -47.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RBLX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.04 for Roblox Corporation [RBLX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.27, while it was recorded at 46.12 for the last single week of trading, and 58.78 for the last 200 days.

Roblox Corporation [RBLX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Roblox Corporation [RBLX] shares currently have an operating margin of -23.16 and a Gross Margin at +22.27. Roblox Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -25.62.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -295.79, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.34.

Roblox Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

An analysis of insider ownership at Roblox Corporation [RBLX]

There are presently around $16,152 million, or 70.50% of RBLX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RBLX stocks are: ALTOS VENTURES MANAGEMENT INC. with ownership of 82,781,796, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 41,649,392 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.78 billion in RBLX stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $971.83 million in RBLX stock with ownership of nearly -5.413% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Roblox Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 320 institutional holders increased their position in Roblox Corporation [NYSE:RBLX] by around 81,071,015 shares. Additionally, 299 investors decreased positions by around 56,013,701 shares, while 109 investors held positions by with 241,368,188 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 378,452,904 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RBLX stock had 128 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,601,951 shares, while 138 institutional investors sold positions of 11,184,051 shares during the same period.