William Blair lifts Eargo Inc. [EAR] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Eargo Inc. [NASDAQ: EAR] loss -8.71% on the last trading session, reaching $2.41 price per share at the time. The company report on August 17, 2022 that Eargo Supports Over-the-Counter Hearing Aid Final Ruling.

Company Applauds FDA for Increased Access, Innovation.

Eargo, Inc. (Nasdaq: EAR) (“Eargo” or the “Company”), a medical device company on a mission to improve hearing health, announced its support of the new regulatory category of over-the-counter (“OTC”) hearing aids, as finalized by the Food and Drug Administration (the “FDA”) Wednesday, August 17, 2022.

Eargo Inc. represents 39.36 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $103.99 million with the latest information. EAR stock price has been found in the range of $2.23 to $2.63.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.10M shares, EAR reached a trading volume of 8550912 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Eargo Inc. [EAR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EAR shares is $2.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EAR stock is a recommendation set at 3.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for Eargo Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 23, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on September 23, 2021, representing the official price target for Eargo Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $44 to $11, while JP Morgan kept a Underweight rating on EAR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Eargo Inc. is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for EAR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 28.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.47.

Trading performance analysis for EAR stock

Eargo Inc. [EAR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 113.27. With this latest performance, EAR shares gained by 186.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -51.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -88.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EAR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.00 for Eargo Inc. [EAR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.09, while it was recorded at 2.27 for the last single week of trading, and 3.66 for the last 200 days.

Eargo Inc. [EAR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Eargo Inc. [EAR] shares currently have an operating margin of -487.85 and a Gross Margin at +12.97. Eargo Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -491.11.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -119.93, with Return on Assets sitting at -80.33.

Eargo Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

An analysis of insider ownership at Eargo Inc. [EAR]

There are presently around $36 million, or 45.80% of EAR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EAR stocks are: NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC with ownership of 4,520,849, which is approximately 0.004% of the company’s market cap and around 13.68% of the total institutional ownership; NAN FUNG GROUP HOLDINGS LTD, holding 2,886,724 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.96 million in EAR stocks shares; and NEWTYN MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $3.16 million in EAR stock with ownership of nearly -32.715% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Eargo Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 29 institutional holders increased their position in Eargo Inc. [NASDAQ:EAR] by around 2,586,113 shares. Additionally, 57 investors decreased positions by around 8,738,842 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 3,627,397 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 14,952,352 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EAR stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,678,520 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 4,006,102 shares during the same period.