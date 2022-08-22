why ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [CHPT] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $23.58

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [NYSE: CHPT] slipped around -1.51 points on Friday, while shares priced at $15.03 at the close of the session, down -9.13%. The company report on August 12, 2022 that ChargePoint to Announce Second Quarter Financial Results on August 30, 2022.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CHPT), a leading electric vehicle charging network, today announced it will release financial results for the second quarter ended July 31, 2022, after market close on August 30, 2022. ChargePoint management will host a conference call to review its financial results at 1:30 p.m. Pacific time (4:30 p.m. Eastern time) on the same day.

A live webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the “Events and Presentations” section of ChargePoint’s investor relations website (investors.chargepoint.com) on August 30, 2022. A replay will be available after the conclusion of the webcast and archived for one year. A copy of the press release with the financial results will also be available on ChargePoint’s investor relations website prior to the commencement of the webcast.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. stock is now -21.10% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CHPT Stock saw the intraday high of $16.0672 and lowest of $14.87 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 28.72, which means current price is +76.82% above from all time high which was touched on 04/04/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 10.18M shares, CHPT reached a trading volume of 9557444 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [CHPT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CHPT shares is $23.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CHPT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for ChargePoint Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 17, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Tudor Pickering Holt & Co. raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 21, 2022, representing the official price target for ChargePoint Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $35 to $24, while Needham kept a Buy rating on CHPT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ChargePoint Holdings Inc. is set at 1.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for CHPT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 19.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.46.

How has CHPT stock performed recently?

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [CHPT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -20.35. With this latest performance, CHPT shares gained by 1.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CHPT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.62 for ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [CHPT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.39, while it was recorded at 17.04 for the last single week of trading, and 16.30 for the last 200 days.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [CHPT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

ChargePoint Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.10 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

Insider trade positions for ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [CHPT]

There are presently around $2,349 million, or 55.20% of CHPT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CHPT stocks are: LINSE CAPITAL LLC with ownership of 41,750,317, which is approximately -14.683% of the company’s market cap and around 2.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 21,073,357 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $316.73 million in CHPT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $122.34 million in CHPT stock with ownership of nearly 2.384% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ChargePoint Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 217 institutional holders increased their position in ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [NYSE:CHPT] by around 16,556,089 shares. Additionally, 115 investors decreased positions by around 13,566,988 shares, while 72 investors held positions by with 126,181,334 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 156,304,411 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CHPT stock had 70 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,078,576 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 2,427,330 shares during the same period.