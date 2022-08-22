Wells Fargo & Company [WFC] Revenue clocked in at $41.69 billion, down -5.48% YTD: What’s Next?

Wells Fargo & Company [NYSE: WFC] price plunged by -1.71 percent to reach at -$0.79. The company report on August 19, 2022 that Wells Fargo & Company Declares Cash Dividends on Preferred Stock.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) today announced dividends on eight series of preferred stock.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220819005041/en/.

A sum of 12865856 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 20.41M shares. Wells Fargo & Company shares reached a high of $46.02 and dropped to a low of $45.04 until finishing in the latest session at $45.35.

The one-year WFC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 14.19. The average equity rating for WFC stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Wells Fargo & Company [WFC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WFC shares is $52.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WFC stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Wells Fargo & Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 11, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on February 01, 2022, representing the official price target for Wells Fargo & Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $50 to $64, while Piper Sandler kept a Overweight rating on WFC stock. On January 03, 2022, analysts increased their price target for WFC shares from 50 to 62.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wells Fargo & Company is set at 1.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for WFC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 93.70. Price to Free Cash Flow for WFC in the course of the last twelve months was 41.05.

WFC Stock Performance Analysis:

Wells Fargo & Company [WFC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.28. With this latest performance, WFC shares gained by 4.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WFC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.12 for Wells Fargo & Company [WFC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.72, while it was recorded at 45.89 for the last single week of trading, and 47.80 for the last 200 days.

WFC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WFC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Wells Fargo & Company go to 7.28%.

Wells Fargo & Company [WFC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $125,934 million, or 74.10% of WFC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WFC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 322,901,332, which is approximately 0.076% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 266,334,573 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.08 billion in WFC stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $8.11 billion in WFC stock with ownership of nearly -2.09% of the company’s market capitalization.

850 institutional holders increased their position in Wells Fargo & Company [NYSE:WFC] by around 158,641,605 shares. Additionally, 1,068 investors decreased positions by around 147,818,040 shares, while 313 investors held positions by with 2,470,484,346 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,776,943,991 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WFC stock had 97 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,322,169 shares, while 215 institutional investors sold positions of 9,811,630 shares during the same period.