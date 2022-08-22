Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. [WBD] Revenue clocked in at $19.32 billion, down -41.67% YTD: What’s Next?

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. [NASDAQ: WBD] gained 4.09% on the last trading session, reaching $13.73 price per share at the time. The company report on August 4, 2022 that AT&T and Warner Bros. Discovery Announce Distribution Agreement for HBO Max.

The Agreement Replaces an Earlier One that Offered HBO Max to AT&T Mobility and Internet Customers.

AT&T and Warner Bros. Discovery today announced an agreement that will allow AT&T to continue to offer internet and mobility customers access to HBO Max’s portfolio of original programming and series.

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. represents 2.29 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $32.02 billion with the latest information. WBD stock price has been found in the range of $12.97 to $13.75.

If compared to the average trading volume of 23.18M shares, WBD reached a trading volume of 24565374 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. [WBD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WBD shares is $25.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WBD stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barrington Research have made an estimate for Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 08, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo dropped their target price from $42 to $19. The new note on the price target was released on August 05, 2022, representing the official price target for Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $22, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on WBD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. is set at 0.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for WBD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for WBD in the course of the last twelve months was 12.73 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

Trading performance analysis for WBD stock

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. [WBD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.37. With this latest performance, WBD shares dropped by -5.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -54.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -50.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WBD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.30 for Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. [WBD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.28, while it was recorded at 13.40 for the last single week of trading.

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. [WBD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. [WBD] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.93 and a Gross Margin at +49.11. Warner Bros. Discovery Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.39.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.26, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.98.

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. [WBD]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WBD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. go to 10.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. [WBD]

There are presently around $18,822 million, or 55.70% of WBD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WBD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 174,132,234, which is approximately -10.44% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 166,503,034 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.29 billion in WBD stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.4 billion in WBD stock with ownership of nearly 6.676% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 613 institutional holders increased their position in Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. [NASDAQ:WBD] by around 188,741,854 shares. Additionally, 2,068 investors decreased positions by around 210,812,260 shares, while 43 investors held positions by with 971,309,717 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,370,863,831 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WBD stock had 88 new institutional investments in for a total of 37,334,561 shares, while 1,167 institutional investors sold positions of 39,430,184 shares during the same period.