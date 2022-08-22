Wall Street Analyst Upgrade JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM]. What else is Wall St. saying

JPMorgan Chase & Co. [NYSE: JPM] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.47% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.87%. The company report on August 15, 2022 that JPMorgan Chase Declares Preferred Stock Dividends.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) (“JPMorgan Chase” or the “Firm”) has declared dividends on the outstanding shares of the Firm’s Series V, X, & II preferred stock. Information can be found on the Firm’s Investor Relations website at https://www.jpmorganchase.com/ir/news.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) is a leading financial services firm based in the United States of America (“U.S.”), with operations worldwide. JPMorgan Chase had $3.8 trillion in assets and $286.1 billion in stockholders’ equity as of June 30, 2022. The Firm is a leader in investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing and asset management. Under the J.P. Morgan and Chase brands, the Firm serves millions of customers in the U.S., and many of the world’s most prominent corporate, institutional and government clients globally. Information about JPMorgan Chase & Co. is available at www.jpmorganchase.com.

Over the last 12 months, JPM stock dropped by -23.11%. The one-year JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 14.53. The average equity rating for JPM stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $357.26 billion, with 2.96 billion shares outstanding and 2.91 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 12.72M shares, JPM stock reached a trading volume of 13396871 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JPM shares is $138.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JPM stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for JPMorgan Chase & Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $145 to $135. The new note on the price target was released on July 12, 2022, representing the official price target for JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for JPMorgan Chase & Co. is set at 2.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for JPM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 513.74. Price to Free Cash Flow for JPM in the course of the last twelve months was 2.96.

JPM Stock Performance Analysis:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.87. With this latest performance, JPM shares gained by 2.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JPM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.72 for JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 115.56, while it was recorded at 121.79 for the last single week of trading, and 137.55 for the last 200 days.

Insight into JPMorgan Chase & Co. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] shares currently have an operating margin of +46.05. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +38.11.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.78, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.35.

JPM Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JPM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for JPMorgan Chase & Co. go to 1.07%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $241,763 million, or 70.80% of JPM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JPM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 269,621,229, which is approximately 1.037% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 197,568,246 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $23.44 billion in JPM stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $15.44 billion in JPM stock with ownership of nearly -7.555% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in JPMorgan Chase & Co. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 1,896 institutional holders increased their position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. [NYSE:JPM] by around 96,070,706 shares. Additionally, 1,412 investors decreased positions by around 97,294,512 shares, while 317 investors held positions by with 1,844,593,922 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,037,959,140 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JPM stock had 135 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,203,973 shares, while 174 institutional investors sold positions of 7,879,197 shares during the same period.