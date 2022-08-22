Wall Street Analyst Downgrade American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL]. What else is Wall St. saying

American Airlines Group Inc. [NASDAQ: AAL] slipped around -0.67 points on Friday, while shares priced at $14.17 at the close of the session, down -4.51%. The company report on August 17, 2022 that American Airlines ESG Strategy – Management and Governance.

Northampton, MA –News Direct– American Airlines.

Since ESG issues touch nearly every aspect of our business, day-to-day management of individual elements is distributed throughout our operations and functions. American’s Managing Director for ESG is responsible for guiding and coordinating our activities at the executive level. She receives guidance and feedback from a cross-functional and cross-operational group of senior leaders with responsibility for regularly assessing the effectiveness of our ESG strategy, its implementation and further integration of sustainability into our company strategy and operations.

American Airlines Group Inc. stock is now -21.10% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AAL Stock saw the intraday high of $14.57 and lowest of $13.96 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 22.35, which means current price is +18.78% above from all time high which was touched on 04/21/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 34.12M shares, AAL reached a trading volume of 31445283 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AAL shares is $16.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AAL stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for American Airlines Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 08, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price from $18 to $26. The new note on the price target was released on April 22, 2022, representing the official price target for American Airlines Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $24, while Argus analysts kept a Buy rating on AAL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Airlines Group Inc. is set at 0.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for AAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.24.

How has AAL stock performed recently?

American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.08. With this latest performance, AAL shares gained by 0.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.49 for American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.09, while it was recorded at 14.96 for the last single week of trading, and 16.80 for the last 200 days.

American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL] shares currently have an operating margin of -16.95 and a Gross Margin at +0.09. American Airlines Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.67.

American Airlines Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings analysis for American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AAL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American Airlines Group Inc. go to 16.09%.

Insider trade positions for American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL]

There are presently around $5,010 million, or 54.60% of AAL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AAL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 70,335,360, which is approximately 1.534% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, holding 39,492,616 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $559.61 million in AAL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $498.4 million in AAL stock with ownership of nearly 1.189% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in American Airlines Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 264 institutional holders increased their position in American Airlines Group Inc. [NASDAQ:AAL] by around 32,097,331 shares. Additionally, 241 investors decreased positions by around 40,057,486 shares, while 126 investors held positions by with 281,378,578 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 353,533,395 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AAL stock had 70 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,613,831 shares, while 62 institutional investors sold positions of 7,637,854 shares during the same period.