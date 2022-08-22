Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Altria Group Inc. [MO]. What else is Wall St. saying

Altria Group Inc. [NYSE: MO] traded at a low on 08/19/22, posting a -0.31 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $45.47. The company report on July 28, 2022 that Altria Reports 2022 Second-Quarter and First-Half Results; Reaffirms 2022 Full-Year Earnings Guidance.

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE: MO) today reports its 2022 second-quarter and first-half business results and reaffirms its guidance for 2022 full-year adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS).

“Our tobacco businesses performed well in a challenging macroeconomic environment for the first half of the year,” said Billy Gifford, Altria’s Chief Executive Officer. “The smokeable products segment delivered solid operating companies income growth behind the resilience of Marlboro, and our moist smokeless tobacco brands continued to drive profitability. We also continued to make progress toward our Vision through the investments we laid out in January, which included supporting the expansion of on!. We are encouraged by on!’s retail momentum and significant share growth since achieving unconstrained capacity last summer.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 9003183 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Altria Group Inc. stands at 1.20% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.26%.

The market cap for MO stock reached $82.14 billion, with 1.81 billion shares outstanding and 1.80 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 10.98M shares, MO reached a trading volume of 9003183 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Altria Group Inc. [MO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MO shares is $49.28 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MO stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Altria Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 29, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price from $47 to $43. The new note on the price target was released on June 24, 2022, representing the official price target for Altria Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $54 to $50, while Morgan Stanley kept a Underweight rating on MO stock. On May 10, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for MO shares from 58 to 53.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Altria Group Inc. is set at 0.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for MO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.22. Price to Free Cash Flow for MO in the course of the last twelve months was 52.68 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

How has MO stock performed recently?

Altria Group Inc. [MO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.71. With this latest performance, MO shares gained by 6.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.28 for Altria Group Inc. [MO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 43.87, while it was recorded at 45.51 for the last single week of trading, and 48.73 for the last 200 days.

Altria Group Inc. [MO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Altria Group Inc. [MO] shares currently have an operating margin of +55.58 and a Gross Margin at +66.28. Altria Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.67.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 399.68, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.67.

Altria Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Earnings analysis for Altria Group Inc. [MO]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Altria Group Inc. go to 4.26%.

Insider trade positions for Altria Group Inc. [MO]

There are presently around $48,939 million, or 60.30% of MO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 157,858,901, which is approximately 0.378% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 140,640,523 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.39 billion in MO stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $3.89 billion in MO stock with ownership of nearly -23.758% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Altria Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 945 institutional holders increased their position in Altria Group Inc. [NYSE:MO] by around 105,887,941 shares. Additionally, 797 investors decreased positions by around 101,955,442 shares, while 274 investors held positions by with 868,449,198 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,076,292,581 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MO stock had 117 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,287,481 shares, while 192 institutional investors sold positions of 22,966,775 shares during the same period.