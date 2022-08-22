Transocean Ltd. [RIG] Revenue clocked in at $2.52 billion, up 31.88% YTD: What’s Next?

Transocean Ltd. [NYSE: RIG] price plunged by -4.71 percent to reach at -$0.18. The company report on August 18, 2022 that INTELIE by Viasat Joins Transocean, Intellilift to Accelerate Autonomous Well Construction as Partner in Joint Venture.

Called Inteliwell, the JV’s Comprehensive Product Suite is Designed to Deliver Real-Time Automation and Optimization to Safeguard, Streamline the Well Construction Process.

Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT), a global communications company, today announced it has agreed to join Inteliwell, a joint venture (JV) with Transocean Ltd. (NYSE: RIG), and Intelilift AS, a subsidiary of Nekkar ASA. Inteliwell’s mission is to decrease drilling times through rig automation and streamlining of the well construction process using new processes and tools driven by artificial intelligence (“AI”). Inteliwell will offer a suite of applications that will provide an end-to-end, closed-loop workflow for well construction planning, execution, and monitoring.

A sum of 12202942 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 19.30M shares. Transocean Ltd. shares reached a high of $3.75 and dropped to a low of $3.60 until finishing in the latest session at $3.64.

The one-year RIG stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.12.

Guru’s Opinion on Transocean Ltd. [RIG]:

CapitalOne have made an estimate for Transocean Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 02, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 24, 2022, representing the official price target for Transocean Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a Outperform rating on RIG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Transocean Ltd. is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for RIG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.98. Price to Free Cash Flow for RIG in the course of the last twelve months was 72.86 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

RIG Stock Performance Analysis:

Transocean Ltd. [RIG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.55. With this latest performance, RIG shares gained by 35.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 26.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RIG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.28 for Transocean Ltd. [RIG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.34, while it was recorded at 3.57 for the last single week of trading, and 3.63 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Transocean Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Transocean Ltd. [RIG] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.96 and a Gross Margin at +4.58. Transocean Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -23.16.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5.23, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.79.

Transocean Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Transocean Ltd. [RIG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,410 million, or 56.00% of RIG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RIG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 55,150,263, which is approximately 4.638% of the company’s market cap and around 12.30% of the total institutional ownership; PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, holding 47,064,306 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $171.31 million in RIG stocks shares; and VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP, currently with $120.65 million in RIG stock with ownership of nearly -4.997% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Transocean Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 129 institutional holders increased their position in Transocean Ltd. [NYSE:RIG] by around 35,274,579 shares. Additionally, 159 investors decreased positions by around 33,376,240 shares, while 94 investors held positions by with 318,639,376 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 387,290,195 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RIG stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,580,919 shares, while 52 institutional investors sold positions of 8,154,492 shares during the same period.