SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI] is -59.96% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

SoFi Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: SOFI] loss -5.24% on the last trading session, reaching $6.33 price per share at the time. The company report on August 9, 2022 that SoFi Launches First-of-its-Kind Web 3 ETF and a Smart Energy ETF to Empower People to Invest in the Future.

SoFi’s new ETFs join a robust lineup of funds designed to make investing more accessible to everyone.

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (“SoFi”), the digital personal finance company, today announced that SoFi Invest1 is launching two new ETFs, SoFi Web 32 (NASDAQ: TWEB) and SoFi Smart Energy (NYSE: ENRG), designed to make it easier than ever for people to invest in two of the world’s fastest-growing industries and put their dollars into the causes and technology they are most excited about.

SoFi Technologies Inc. represents 910.05 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $6.16 billion with the latest information. SOFI stock price has been found in the range of $6.27 to $6.5299.

If compared to the average trading volume of 37.82M shares, SOFI reached a trading volume of 46661605 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SOFI shares is $8.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SOFI stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for SoFi Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 16, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, MoffettNathanson raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 05, 2022, representing the official price target for SoFi Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $18 to $10, while Morgan Stanley kept a Equal-Weight rating on SOFI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SoFi Technologies Inc. is set at 0.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for SOFI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.91.

Trading performance analysis for SOFI stock

SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.25. With this latest performance, SOFI shares dropped by -10.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -48.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -54.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SOFI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.89 for SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.44, while it was recorded at 7.02 for the last single week of trading, and 10.50 for the last 200 days.

SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SOFI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SoFi Technologies Inc. go to 43.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI]

There are presently around $2,534 million, or 33.50% of SOFI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SOFI stocks are: SOFTBANK GROUP CORP with ownership of 95,281,895, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 61,962,100 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $392.22 million in SOFI stocks shares; and SILVER LAKE GROUP, L.L.C., currently with $197.21 million in SOFI stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SoFi Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 280 institutional holders increased their position in SoFi Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:SOFI] by around 83,198,370 shares. Additionally, 200 investors decreased positions by around 78,099,350 shares, while 73 investors held positions by with 239,064,776 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 400,362,496 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SOFI stock had 119 new institutional investments in for a total of 27,094,752 shares, while 96 institutional investors sold positions of 13,474,453 shares during the same period.