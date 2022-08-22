Mobiquity Technologies Inc. [MOBQ] Is Currently 5.38 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Mobiquity Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: MOBQ] gained 5.38% or 0.07 points to close at $1.37 with a heavy trading volume of 14494419 shares. The company report on August 19, 2022 that Mobiquity Technologies Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Business Update.

Q2 2022 versus Q2 2021 revenue growth of 273%.

It opened the trading session at $1.64, the shares rose to $1.95 and dropped to $1.27, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for MOBQ points out that the company has recorded -19.41% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -117.46% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 364.83K shares, MOBQ reached to a volume of 14494419 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Mobiquity Technologies Inc. [MOBQ]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mobiquity Technologies Inc. is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for MOBQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.82.

Trading performance analysis for MOBQ stock

Mobiquity Technologies Inc. [MOBQ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.20. With this latest performance, MOBQ shares gained by 7.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -84.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MOBQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.08 for Mobiquity Technologies Inc. [MOBQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3823, while it was recorded at 1.3080 for the last single week of trading, and 2.3399 for the last 200 days.

Mobiquity Technologies Inc. [MOBQ]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Mobiquity Technologies Inc. [MOBQ] shares currently have an operating margin of -463.55 and a Gross Margin at +26.87. Mobiquity Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1307.62.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1,203.98, with Return on Assets sitting at -393.03.

Mobiquity Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

An analysis of insider ownership at Mobiquity Technologies Inc. [MOBQ]

There are presently around $0 million, or 1.90% of MOBQ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MOBQ stocks are: LPL FINANCIAL LLC with ownership of 65,000, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 37.60% of the total institutional ownership; TWO SIGMA ADVISERS, LP, holding 13,700 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $19000.0 in MOBQ stocks shares; and GROUND SWELL CAPITAL, LLC, currently with $15000.0 in MOBQ stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

5 institutional holders increased their position in Mobiquity Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:MOBQ] by around 89,809 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 4,229 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 94,038 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MOBQ stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 89,427 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.