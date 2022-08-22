Microsoft Corporation [MSFT] Revenue clocked in at $198.27 billion, down -14.92% YTD: What’s Next?

Microsoft Corporation [NASDAQ: MSFT] loss -1.39% on the last trading session, reaching $286.15 price per share at the time. The company report on August 17, 2022 that Special Olympics and Microsoft Level Up for 2022 Gaming for Inclusion.

Second Annual Esports Experience Will Include Immersive Leadership Training for Three Special Olympics Athletes to Become Shoutcasters for the Broadcast.

Special Olympics is excited to showcase the second annual Gaming for Inclusion esports experience presented by Microsoft September 10, 2022. Following its successful debut in 2021, Gaming for Inclusion will bring together Special Olympics athletes and Unified partners to compete in Rocket League on Xbox and PC for the chance to play alongside celebrity supporters of Special Olympics, including NFL legend Jamaal Charles, TikTok influencer and content creator vaultboy, and WWE Superstars on September 17.

Microsoft Corporation represents 7.47 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2164.06 billion with the latest information. MSFT stock price has been found in the range of $285.56 to $289.25.

If compared to the average trading volume of 26.87M shares, MSFT reached a trading volume of 20510528 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Microsoft Corporation [MSFT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MSFT shares is $333.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MSFT stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for Microsoft Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush dropped their target price from $340 to $320. The new note on the price target was released on July 27, 2022, representing the official price target for Microsoft Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $320 to $300, while Stifel kept a Buy rating on MSFT stock. On July 27, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for MSFT shares from 350 to 330.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Microsoft Corporation is set at 5.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for MSFT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.85. Price to Free Cash Flow for MSFT in the course of the last twelve months was 46.03 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

Trading performance analysis for MSFT stock

Microsoft Corporation [MSFT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.97. With this latest performance, MSFT shares gained by 8.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MSFT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.24 for Microsoft Corporation [MSFT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 267.03, while it was recorded at 290.76 for the last single week of trading, and 293.62 for the last 200 days.

Microsoft Corporation [MSFT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Microsoft Corporation [MSFT] shares currently have an operating margin of +42.06 and a Gross Margin at +68.40. Microsoft Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +36.69.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 47.15, with Return on Assets sitting at 20.82.

Microsoft Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Microsoft Corporation [MSFT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MSFT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Microsoft Corporation go to 15.41%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Microsoft Corporation [MSFT]

There are presently around $1,502,647 million, or 72.10% of MSFT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MSFT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 628,109,007, which is approximately 1.047% of the company’s market cap and around 0.07% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 522,551,885 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $149.53 billion in MSFT stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $84.0 billion in MSFT stock with ownership of nearly -2.179% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Microsoft Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 2,176 institutional holders increased their position in Microsoft Corporation [NASDAQ:MSFT] by around 153,461,581 shares. Additionally, 2,107 investors decreased positions by around 152,862,009 shares, while 356 investors held positions by with 4,944,932,945 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,251,256,535 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MSFT stock had 138 new institutional investments in for a total of 22,498,104 shares, while 111 institutional investors sold positions of 4,251,016 shares during the same period.