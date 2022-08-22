Market cap of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI] reaches 25.27B – now what?

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: SIRI] slipped around -0.09 points on Friday, while shares priced at $6.40 at the close of the session, down -1.39%. The company report on July 28, 2022 that SiriusXM Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results.

Revenue in Second Quarter 2022 of $2.25 Billion; an Increase of 4% Year-Over-Year.

Second Quarter 2022 Net Income of $292 Million; Diluted EPS of $0.07.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. stock is now 4.60% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SIRI Stock saw the intraday high of $6.465 and lowest of $6.35 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 6.85, which means current price is +12.48% above from all time high which was touched on 02/08/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 16.17M shares, SIRI reached a trading volume of 16534466 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SIRI shares is $7.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SIRI stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Pivotal Research Group have made an estimate for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 01, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Rosenblatt raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 19, 2022, representing the official price target for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Underweight rating on SIRI stock. On January 14, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for SIRI shares from 7 to 6.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for SIRI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.83. Price to Free Cash Flow for SIRI in the course of the last twelve months was 108.94.

How has SIRI stock performed recently?

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.60. With this latest performance, SIRI shares dropped by -1.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SIRI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.44 for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.35, while it was recorded at 6.56 for the last single week of trading, and 6.31 for the last 200 days.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.40 and a Gross Margin at +44.09. Sirius XM Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.11.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Earnings analysis for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SIRI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. go to 7.18%.

Insider trade positions for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI]

There are presently around $2,733 million, or 11.30% of SIRI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SIRI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 70,832,556, which is approximately 25.019% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 62,214,328 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $398.17 million in SIRI stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $164.04 million in SIRI stock with ownership of nearly -9.051% of the company’s market capitalization.

268 institutional holders increased their position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:SIRI] by around 42,852,381 shares. Additionally, 271 investors decreased positions by around 69,323,077 shares, while 166 investors held positions by with 314,908,839 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 427,084,297 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SIRI stock had 62 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,011,809 shares, while 76 institutional investors sold positions of 16,871,651 shares during the same period.