Market cap of Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR] reaches 18.88B – now what?

Palantir Technologies Inc. [NYSE: PLTR] closed the trading session at $8.51 on 08/19/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $8.48, while the highest price level was $9.01. The company report on August 8, 2022 that Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 26% Y/Y for Q2 2022, US Commercial Revenue Up 120% Y/Y in Q2 2022.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -53.27 percent and weekly performance of -14.13 percent. The stock has been moved at -27.70 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -18.88 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 2.41 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 39.28M shares, PLTR reached to a volume of 40327131 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PLTR shares is $10.76 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PLTR stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Palantir Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on August 09, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 22, 2022, representing the official price target for Palantir Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while Raymond James analysts kept a Strong Buy rating on PLTR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Palantir Technologies Inc. is set at 0.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for PLTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for PLTR in the course of the last twelve months was 72.55 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.40.

PLTR stock trade performance evaluation

Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.13. With this latest performance, PLTR shares dropped by -18.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -64.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.37 for Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.51, while it was recorded at 9.35 for the last single week of trading, and 13.17 for the last 200 days.

Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR] shares currently have an operating margin of -26.66 and a Gross Margin at +77.99. Palantir Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -33.75.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -27.29, with Return on Assets sitting at -17.53.

Palantir Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.40 and a Current Ratio set at 4.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PLTR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Palantir Technologies Inc. go to 25.71%.

Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $5,535 million, or 34.60% of PLTR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PLTR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 159,406,670, which is approximately 2.181% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 91,443,147 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $778.18 million in PLTR stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $291.19 million in PLTR stock with ownership of nearly -0.206% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Palantir Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 384 institutional holders increased their position in Palantir Technologies Inc. [NYSE:PLTR] by around 93,596,040 shares. Additionally, 359 investors decreased positions by around 77,899,641 shares, while 160 investors held positions by with 478,860,344 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 650,356,025 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PLTR stock had 91 new institutional investments in for a total of 40,435,921 shares, while 111 institutional investors sold positions of 39,899,150 shares during the same period.