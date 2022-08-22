Market cap of Intel Corporation [INTC] reaches 148.64B – now what?

Intel Corporation [NASDAQ: INTC] price plunged by -2.27 percent to reach at -$0.82. The company report on August 17, 2022 that Intel Corporation to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences.

Intel Corporation today announced that company executives will participate in the following investor events:.

At 9 a.m. PDT Aug. 31, Greg Lavender, senior vice president, chief technology officer and general manager of the Software and Advanced Technology Group, will participate in a fireside chat on the role of software in data center architecture of the future during the Arete Research Future of Compute Series.

A sum of 31218243 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 38.16M shares. Intel Corporation shares reached a high of $36.025 and dropped to a low of $35.19 until finishing in the latest session at $35.38.

The one-year INTC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 14.4. The average equity rating for INTC stock is currently 2.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Intel Corporation [INTC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INTC shares is $41.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INTC stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DZ Bank have made an estimate for Intel Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on August 02, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Susquehanna dropped their target price from $40 to $33. The new note on the price target was released on July 29, 2022, representing the official price target for Intel Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $60 to $40, while Robert W. Baird kept a Neutral rating on INTC stock. On July 13, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for INTC shares from 50 to 42.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Intel Corporation is set at 1.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for INTC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.44. Price to Free Cash Flow for INTC in the course of the last twelve months was 9.61 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

INTC Stock Performance Analysis:

Intel Corporation [INTC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.02. With this latest performance, INTC shares dropped by -12.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INTC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.07 for Intel Corporation [INTC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.50, while it was recorded at 35.98 for the last single week of trading, and 45.65 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Intel Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Intel Corporation [INTC] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.68 and a Gross Margin at +55.18. Intel Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.14.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 22.52, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.36.

Intel Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

INTC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INTC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Intel Corporation go to 1.06%.

Intel Corporation [INTC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $91,054 million, or 64.20% of INTC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INTC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 357,801,794, which is approximately 2.336% of the company’s market cap and around 0.06% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 347,950,205 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.31 billion in INTC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $6.23 billion in INTC stock with ownership of nearly -1.588% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Intel Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 1,356 institutional holders increased their position in Intel Corporation [NASDAQ:INTC] by around 153,098,250 shares. Additionally, 1,343 investors decreased positions by around 121,253,353 shares, while 264 investors held positions by with 2,299,248,692 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,573,600,295 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. INTC stock had 109 new institutional investments in for a total of 17,031,156 shares, while 255 institutional investors sold positions of 8,336,204 shares during the same period.