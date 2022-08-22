Market cap of Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM] reaches 10.24B – now what?

Affirm Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: AFRM] closed the trading session at $30.92 on 08/19/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $30.33, while the highest price level was $34.029. The company report on August 16, 2022 that BigCommerce and Affirm Expand Partnership to Offer Affirm’s Adaptive Checkout™ as the Preferred Pay-Over-Time Solution.

BigCommerce merchants can now offer Affirm’s flexible and transparent bi-weekly and monthly payment options to their customers.

BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC), a leading Open SaaS ecommerce platform for fast-growing and established B2C and B2B brands, today announced an expanded, multi-year partnership with Affirm (NASDAQ: AFRM), the payment network that empowers consumers and helps merchants drive growth. With Affirm as BigCommerce’s preferred pay-over-time solution partner, BigCommerce merchants of all sizes will now be able to use Affirm’s Adaptive Checkout™ product and provide eligible customers with the flexibility and control to choose which payment schedule works best for them.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -69.25 percent and weekly performance of -21.10 percent. The stock has been moved at -17.92 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 3.93 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 20.26 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 15.65M shares, AFRM reached to a volume of 16598384 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AFRM shares is $36.26 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AFRM stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Affirm Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush raised their target price to Underperform. The new note on the price target was released on June 08, 2022, representing the official price target for Affirm Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $30, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on AFRM stock. On May 10, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for AFRM shares from 51 to 17.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Affirm Holdings Inc. is set at 3.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for AFRM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.83.

AFRM stock trade performance evaluation

Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -21.10. With this latest performance, AFRM shares gained by 3.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -51.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AFRM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.40 for Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.76, while it was recorded at 36.48 for the last single week of trading, and 55.25 for the last 200 days.

Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM] shares currently have an operating margin of -7.34 and a Gross Margin at +89.23. Affirm Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -49.50.

Return on Total Capital for AFRM is now -2.19, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -18.06. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -28.55, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.75. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 74.86. Additionally, AFRM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.81, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.70. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 67.92, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.84.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM] managed to generate an average of -$262,598 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.56 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.

Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4,922 million, or 83.60% of AFRM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AFRM stocks are: CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS with ownership of 24,791,528, which is approximately -19.684% of the company’s market cap and around 2.20% of the total institutional ownership; BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, holding 18,686,692 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $577.79 million in AFRM stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $515.27 million in AFRM stock with ownership of nearly 58.587% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Affirm Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 196 institutional holders increased their position in Affirm Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:AFRM] by around 27,385,189 shares. Additionally, 173 investors decreased positions by around 22,994,024 shares, while 72 investors held positions by with 108,810,487 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 159,189,700 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AFRM stock had 62 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,744,109 shares, while 97 institutional investors sold positions of 6,807,232 shares during the same period.