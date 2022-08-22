KeyBanc Capital Markets lifts Lyft Inc. [LYFT] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Lyft Inc. [NASDAQ: LYFT] stock went on a downward path that fall over -5.40% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -14.18%. The company report on August 16, 2022 that LYFT AND MOTIONAL DELIVER THE FIRST RIDES IN MOTIONAL’S NEW ALL-ELECTRIC IONIQ 5 AUTONOMOUS VEHICLE.

The first fully-electric AV to be available on the Lyft network.

Las Vegas is the first city in Motional and Lyft’s multimarket commercial deployment.

Over the last 12 months, LYFT stock dropped by -64.42%. The one-year Lyft Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 49.04. The average equity rating for LYFT stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $6.21 billion, with 350.53 million shares outstanding and 309.15 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 13.40M shares, LYFT stock reached a trading volume of 10439467 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Lyft Inc. [LYFT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LYFT shares is $32.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LYFT stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Lyft Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Weight, with their previous recommendation back on July 13, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on June 29, 2022, representing the official price target for Lyft Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $30 to $22, while Bernstein kept a Mkt Perform rating on LYFT stock. On May 04, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for LYFT shares from 54 to 25.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lyft Inc. is set at 1.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for LYFT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.85.

LYFT Stock Performance Analysis:

Lyft Inc. [LYFT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.18. With this latest performance, LYFT shares gained by 17.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -61.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -64.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LYFT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.31 for Lyft Inc. [LYFT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.26, while it was recorded at 18.17 for the last single week of trading, and 31.22 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Lyft Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lyft Inc. [LYFT] shares currently have an operating margin of -35.38 and a Gross Margin at +34.40. Lyft Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -33.11.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -70.40, with Return on Assets sitting at -22.47.

Lyft Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Lyft Inc. [LYFT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,448 million, or 79.60% of LYFT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LYFT stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 40,647,890, which is approximately -20.09% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 25,976,065 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $432.5 million in LYFT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $290.33 million in LYFT stock with ownership of nearly -1.924% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lyft Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 264 institutional holders increased their position in Lyft Inc. [NASDAQ:LYFT] by around 46,205,301 shares. Additionally, 247 investors decreased positions by around 58,524,723 shares, while 71 investors held positions by with 162,403,818 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 267,133,842 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LYFT stock had 58 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,682,838 shares, while 114 institutional investors sold positions of 12,423,702 shares during the same period.