JP Morgan lifts Grab Holdings Limited [GRAB] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Grab Holdings Limited [NASDAQ: GRAB] plunged by -$0.07 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $3.54 during the day while it closed the day at $3.44. The company report on August 4, 2022 that Grab to Host Investor Day on September 27, 2022.

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB, the “Company” or “Grab”), today announced that it will hold an Investor Day on September 27, 2022 at 8:00 AM Singapore Time.

Grab Holdings Limited stock has also loss -10.65% of its value over the past 7 days. However, GRAB stock has inclined by 9.55% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -40.79% and lost -51.75% year-on date.

The market cap for GRAB stock reached $13.48 billion, with 3.85 billion shares outstanding and 2.77 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 29.26M shares, GRAB reached a trading volume of 15475270 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Grab Holdings Limited [GRAB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GRAB shares is $4.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GRAB stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Grab Holdings Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 08, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 18, 2022, representing the official price target for Grab Holdings Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3.20, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Buy rating on GRAB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Grab Holdings Limited is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for GRAB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 19.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.91.

GRAB stock trade performance evaluation

Grab Holdings Limited [GRAB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.65. With this latest performance, GRAB shares gained by 17.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -40.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -67.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GRAB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.66 for Grab Holdings Limited [GRAB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.92, while it was recorded at 3.59 for the last single week of trading.

Grab Holdings Limited [GRAB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Grab Holdings Limited [GRAB] shares currently have an operating margin of -229.33 and a Gross Margin at -58.52. Grab Holdings Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -510.96.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -85.59, with Return on Assets sitting at -59.06.

Grab Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.00 and a Current Ratio set at 8.10.

Grab Holdings Limited [GRAB]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $5,931 million, or 47.40% of GRAB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GRAB stocks are: SB INVESTMENT ADVISERS (UK) LTD with ownership of 699,175,218, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 28.01% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 331,940,377 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.14 billion in GRAB stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $529.56 million in GRAB stock with ownership of nearly 42.115% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Grab Holdings Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 146 institutional holders increased their position in Grab Holdings Limited [NASDAQ:GRAB] by around 157,837,611 shares. Additionally, 64 investors decreased positions by around 70,457,466 shares, while 53 investors held positions by with 1,495,850,790 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,724,145,867 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GRAB stock had 66 new institutional investments in for a total of 38,287,362 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 43,294,362 shares during the same period.