HP Inc. [HPQ] is -9.13% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

HP Inc. [NYSE: HPQ] plunged by -$1.0 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $34.625 during the day while it closed the day at $34.23. The company report on August 19, 2022 that “Partnering in Good” To Support Ukrainian Refugees.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Northampton, MA –News Direct– HP Inc.

HP empowers refugee and displaced Ukrainians through access to technology.

HP Inc. stock has also loss -1.21% of its value over the past 7 days. However, HPQ stock has declined by -4.20% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -6.01% and lost -9.13% year-on date.

The market cap for HPQ stock reached $36.43 billion, with 1.05 billion shares outstanding and 1.03 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.20M shares, HPQ reached a trading volume of 9605122 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about HP Inc. [HPQ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HPQ shares is $37.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HPQ stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for HP Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 19, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on August 17, 2022, representing the official price target for HP Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $43 to $36, while Evercore ISI kept a In-line rating on HPQ stock. On May 23, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for HPQ shares from 40 to 38.

The Average True Range (ATR) for HP Inc. is set at 0.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for HPQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.56. Price to Free Cash Flow for HPQ in the course of the last twelve months was 8.39 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

HPQ stock trade performance evaluation

HP Inc. [HPQ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.21. With this latest performance, HPQ shares gained by 2.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HPQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.18 for HP Inc. [HPQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.26, while it was recorded at 34.53 for the last single week of trading, and 35.71 for the last 200 days.

HP Inc. [HPQ]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and HP Inc. [HPQ] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.10 and a Gross Margin at +21.11. HP Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.21.

HP Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for HP Inc. [HPQ] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HPQ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for HP Inc. go to 7.57%.

HP Inc. [HPQ]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $29,110 million, or 84.40% of HPQ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HPQ stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 104,476,035, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 99,239,585 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.4 billion in HPQ stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $3.37 billion in HPQ stock with ownership of nearly -2.788% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in HP Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 460 institutional holders increased their position in HP Inc. [NYSE:HPQ] by around 48,317,744 shares. Additionally, 531 investors decreased positions by around 86,466,736 shares, while 196 investors held positions by with 715,626,034 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 850,410,514 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HPQ stock had 90 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,796,000 shares, while 105 institutional investors sold positions of 5,444,480 shares during the same period.