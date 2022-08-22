Ford Motor Company [F] fell -23.54% so far this year. What now?

Ford Motor Company [NYSE: F] plunged by -$0.27 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $16.14 during the day while it closed the day at $15.88.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ford Motor Company stock has also loss -1.85% of its value over the past 7 days. However, F stock has inclined by 23.58% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -9.46% and lost -23.54% year-on date.

The market cap for F stock reached $64.93 billion, with 4.02 billion shares outstanding and 3.94 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 60.60M shares, F reached a trading volume of 48361501 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Ford Motor Company [F]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for F shares is $16.02 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on F stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Ford Motor Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 02, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 21, 2022, representing the official price target for Ford Motor Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $13, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on F stock. On May 12, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for F shares from 24 to 12.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ford Motor Company is set at 0.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for F stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.98. Price to Free Cash Flow for F in the course of the last twelve months was 13.58 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

F stock trade performance evaluation

Ford Motor Company [F] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.85. With this latest performance, F shares gained by 22.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 25.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for F stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.72 for Ford Motor Company [F]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.18, while it was recorded at 16.16 for the last single week of trading, and 16.63 for the last 200 days.

Ford Motor Company [F]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ford Motor Company [F] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.69 and a Gross Margin at +18.00. Ford Motor Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.16.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 45.29, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.84.

Ford Motor Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Ford Motor Company [F] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for F. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ford Motor Company go to 8.33%.

Ford Motor Company [F]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $32,898 million, or 52.90% of F stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of F stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 327,862,037, which is approximately 0.776% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 268,107,099 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.26 billion in F stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.68 billion in F stock with ownership of nearly -3.837% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ford Motor Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 909 institutional holders increased their position in Ford Motor Company [NYSE:F] by around 144,005,148 shares. Additionally, 684 investors decreased positions by around 144,693,177 shares, while 182 investors held positions by with 1,782,948,069 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,071,646,394 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. F stock had 157 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,388,370 shares, while 152 institutional investors sold positions of 17,472,796 shares during the same period.