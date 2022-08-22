For Lottery.com Inc. [LTRY], Analyst sees a rise to $14. What next?

Lottery.com Inc. [NASDAQ: LTRY] surged by $0.12 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $0.66 during the day while it closed the day at $0.48. The company report on May 16, 2022 that Lottery.com Announces Strong First Quarter Results.

First quarter 2022 revenue of $21.2 million, up $15.7 million from the prior-year period.

First quarter 2022 gross profit of $18.0 million, up $15.5 million from the prior-year period.

Lottery.com Inc. stock has also loss 0.00% of its value over the past 7 days. However, LTRY stock has declined by -64.71% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -86.99% and lost -92.46% year-on date.

The market cap for LTRY stock reached $18.50 million, with 46.83 million shares outstanding and 39.04 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 871.06K shares, LTRY reached a trading volume of 11532876 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Lottery.com Inc. [LTRY]:

Chardan Capital Markets have made an estimate for Lottery.com Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 23, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lottery.com Inc. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for LTRY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.32.

LTRY stock trade performance evaluation

Lottery.com Inc. [LTRY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by 0.00. With this latest performance, LTRY shares dropped by -41.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -86.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -95.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LTRY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.68 for Lottery.com Inc. [LTRY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8738, while it was recorded at 0.4397 for the last single week of trading, and 3.6612 for the last 200 days.

Lottery.com Inc. [LTRY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lottery.com Inc. [LTRY] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.87 and a Gross Margin at +34.28. Lottery.com Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -16.19.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -12.21, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.47.

Lottery.com Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.20 and a Current Ratio set at 9.20.

Lottery.com Inc. [LTRY]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2 million, or 6.90% of LTRY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LTRY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 532,610, which is approximately 12.992% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 508,752 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.24 million in LTRY stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.17 million in LTRY stock with ownership of nearly 2.784% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lottery.com Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 29 institutional holders increased their position in Lottery.com Inc. [NASDAQ:LTRY] by around 1,619,404 shares. Additionally, 18 investors decreased positions by around 669,509 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 1,209,870 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,498,783 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LTRY stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,416,129 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 505,032 shares during the same period.