Daiwa Securities slashes price target on PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL] – find out why.

PayPal Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: PYPL] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.30% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -4.49%. The company report on August 18, 2022 that PayPal Announces New Employee Inducement Grants.

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) today announced it has granted equity awards under its 2022 Inducement Equity Incentive Plan to new employees who joined PayPal. As previously disclosed, the Plan was approved and adopted by the Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors of PayPal Holdings, Inc. in June 2022. Information regarding the equity awards can be found on the company’s investor relations website at: https://investor.pypl.com/news-and-events/news/.

Over the last 12 months, PYPL stock dropped by -64.31%. The one-year PayPal Holdings Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 20.62. The average equity rating for PYPL stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $115.49 billion, with 1.16 billion shares outstanding and 1.15 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 15.13M shares, PYPL stock reached a trading volume of 11075354 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PYPL shares is $121.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PYPL stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Daiwa Securities have made an estimate for PayPal Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 16, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, SMBC Nikko dropped their target price from $90 to $100. The new note on the price target was released on August 03, 2022, representing the official price target for PayPal Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PayPal Holdings Inc. is set at 3.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for PYPL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.78. Price to Free Cash Flow for PYPL in the course of the last twelve months was 22.30 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

PYPL Stock Performance Analysis:

PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.49. With this latest performance, PYPL shares gained by 16.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -64.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PYPL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.94 for PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 82.22, while it was recorded at 99.89 for the last single week of trading, and 123.32 for the last 200 days.

Insight into PayPal Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.66 and a Gross Margin at +47.38. PayPal Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.31.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.97, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.70.

PayPal Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

PYPL Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PYPL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PayPal Holdings Inc. go to 12.93%.

PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $79,880 million, or 74.00% of PYPL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PYPL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 94,828,323, which is approximately 0.424% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 76,191,144 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.36 billion in PYPL stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $4.26 billion in PYPL stock with ownership of nearly -3.427% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PayPal Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 974 institutional holders increased their position in PayPal Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:PYPL] by around 93,646,322 shares. Additionally, 1,316 investors decreased positions by around 104,661,070 shares, while 177 investors held positions by with 628,947,808 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 827,255,200 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PYPL stock had 131 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,897,959 shares, while 407 institutional investors sold positions of 11,440,375 shares during the same period.