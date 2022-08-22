CSX Corporation [CSX] Stock trading around $33.83 per share: What’s Next?

CSX Corporation [NASDAQ: CSX] loss -1.51% or -0.52 points to close at $33.83 with a heavy trading volume of 12416402 shares. The company report on August 10, 2022 that CSX Executive Vice President of Sales & Marketing to Address Deutsche Bank Transportation Conference.

CSX Corp. (NASDAQ: CSX) executive vice president of sales & marketing, Kevin Boone, will address the Deutsche Bank 2022 Transportation Conference in New York on Wednesday, August 17 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time.

This address will be broadcast live via webcast at http://investors.csx.com. A replay will be available following the conclusion of this event. This announcement, as well as additional financial information, is available on the company’s website at http://investors.csx.com.

It opened the trading session at $34.09, the shares rose to $34.19 and dropped to $33.78, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CSX points out that the company has recorded -3.62% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -22.62% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 16.06M shares, CSX reached to a volume of 12416402 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about CSX Corporation [CSX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CSX shares is $35.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CSX stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for CSX Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 21, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel dropped their target price from $39 to $37. The new note on the price target was released on July 15, 2022, representing the official price target for CSX Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $35, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on CSX stock. On May 19, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for CSX shares from 45 to 35.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CSX Corporation is set at 0.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for CSX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.37. Price to Free Cash Flow for CSX in the course of the last twelve months was 29.01 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Trading performance analysis for CSX stock

CSX Corporation [CSX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.51. With this latest performance, CSX shares gained by 9.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CSX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.19 for CSX Corporation [CSX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.78, while it was recorded at 34.25 for the last single week of trading, and 33.95 for the last 200 days.

CSX Corporation [CSX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CSX Corporation [CSX] shares currently have an operating margin of +41.20 and a Gross Margin at +42.24. CSX Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +30.19.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 28.44, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.29.

CSX Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

CSX Corporation [CSX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CSX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CSX Corporation go to 13.72%.

An analysis of insider ownership at CSX Corporation [CSX]

There are presently around $54,033 million, or 76.40% of CSX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CSX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 185,383,863, which is approximately 0.113% of the company’s market cap and around 0.22% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 140,382,969 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.75 billion in CSX stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $3.71 billion in CSX stock with ownership of nearly -20.382% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CSX Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 651 institutional holders increased their position in CSX Corporation [NASDAQ:CSX] by around 119,438,919 shares. Additionally, 708 investors decreased positions by around 147,528,598 shares, while 298 investors held positions by with 1,330,237,009 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,597,204,526 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CSX stock had 105 new institutional investments in for a total of 19,104,293 shares, while 162 institutional investors sold positions of 10,659,748 shares during the same period.