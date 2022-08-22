BP p.l.c. [BP] moved down -1.28: Why It’s Important

BP p.l.c. [NYSE: BP] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.28% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.51%. The company report on August 2, 2022 that EnerCom Denver – The Energy Investment Conference August 7-10, 2022 puts Spotlight on Oil and Gas Companies from US, Canada, South America and Africa.

Over the last 12 months, BP stock rose by 33.74%. The one-year BP p.l.c. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 15.16. The average equity rating for BP stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $100.65 billion, with 3.23 billion shares outstanding and 3.13 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 11.72M shares, BP stock reached a trading volume of 16571848 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on BP p.l.c. [BP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BP shares is $37.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BP stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for BP p.l.c. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 09, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 23, 2022, representing the official price target for BP p.l.c. stock. On February 28, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for BP shares from 31 to 30.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BP p.l.c. is set at 0.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for BP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.41. Price to Free Cash Flow for BP in the course of the last twelve months was 6.22 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

BP Stock Performance Analysis:

BP p.l.c. [BP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.51. With this latest performance, BP shares gained by 13.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 33.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.71 for BP p.l.c. [BP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.12, while it was recorded at 31.32 for the last single week of trading, and 29.54 for the last 200 days.

Insight into BP p.l.c. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BP p.l.c. [BP] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.78 and a Gross Margin at +13.99. BP p.l.c.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.80.

Return on Total Capital for BP is now 6.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.35. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.20, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, BP p.l.c. [BP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 92.48. Additionally, BP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 48.05, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.29. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 82.82, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.02.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, BP p.l.c. [BP] managed to generate an average of $83,469 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.62 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.56.BP p.l.c.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

BP Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for BP p.l.c. go to -4.00%.

BP p.l.c. [BP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $9,409 million, or 9.70% of BP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BP stocks are: ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP with ownership of 26,469,744, which is approximately 3.536% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 24,663,358 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $777.14 million in BP stocks shares; and FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $481.72 million in BP stock with ownership of nearly 5.666% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BP p.l.c. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 447 institutional holders increased their position in BP p.l.c. [NYSE:BP] by around 40,055,729 shares. Additionally, 459 investors decreased positions by around 52,257,700 shares, while 218 investors held positions by with 206,293,443 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 298,606,872 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BP stock had 88 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,464,568 shares, while 113 institutional investors sold positions of 16,836,589 shares during the same period.