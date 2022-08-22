Bernstein lifts Barrick Gold Corporation [GOLD] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Barrick Gold Corporation [NYSE: GOLD] slipped around -0.34 points on Friday, while shares priced at $16.07 at the close of the session, down -2.07%. The company report on August 12, 2022 that Barrick Supports Flood Relief in Balochistan.

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) is contributing $150,000 to Balochistan’s Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) to support its relief efforts in the wake of unprecedented floods in the region. Remote communities in the province were hardest hit by the heavy monsoon rains which killed more than 500 people in Pakistan.

Barrick Gold Corporation stock is now -15.02% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. GOLD Stock saw the intraday high of $16.34 and lowest of $16.02 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 25.95, which means current price is +8.58% above from all time high which was touched on 03/08/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 20.64M shares, GOLD reached a trading volume of 22234218 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Barrick Gold Corporation [GOLD]?

Bernstein have made an estimate for Barrick Gold Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 25, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on October 15, 2021, representing the official price target for Barrick Gold Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Barrick Gold Corporation is set at 0.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for GOLD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.20. Price to Free Cash Flow for GOLD in the course of the last twelve months was 31.76 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.20.

How has GOLD stock performed recently?

Barrick Gold Corporation [GOLD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.00. With this latest performance, GOLD shares gained by 3.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GOLD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.63 for Barrick Gold Corporation [GOLD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.12, while it was recorded at 16.49 for the last single week of trading, and 20.14 for the last 200 days.

Barrick Gold Corporation [GOLD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Barrick Gold Corporation [GOLD] shares currently have an operating margin of +35.96 and a Gross Margin at +37.66. Barrick Gold Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.94.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.47, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.28.

Barrick Gold Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 4.00.

Earnings analysis for Barrick Gold Corporation [GOLD]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GOLD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Barrick Gold Corporation go to -8.66%.

Insider trade positions for Barrick Gold Corporation [GOLD]

There are presently around $16,541 million, or 72.10% of GOLD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GOLD stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 74,566,582, which is approximately -2.958% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 70,213,232 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.13 billion in GOLD stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $939.11 million in GOLD stock with ownership of nearly -18.893% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Barrick Gold Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 364 institutional holders increased their position in Barrick Gold Corporation [NYSE:GOLD] by around 87,904,873 shares. Additionally, 315 investors decreased positions by around 78,537,998 shares, while 146 investors held positions by with 862,860,130 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,029,303,001 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GOLD stock had 86 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,986,337 shares, while 82 institutional investors sold positions of 9,281,877 shares during the same period.