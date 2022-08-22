Banco Bradesco S.A. [BBD] Stock trading around $3.76 per share: What’s Next?

Banco Bradesco S.A. [NYSE: BBD] price plunged by -1.05 percent to reach at -$0.04.

A sum of 15837288 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 32.92M shares. Banco Bradesco S.A. shares reached a high of $3.76 and dropped to a low of $3.70 until finishing in the latest session at $3.76.

The one-year BBD stock forecast points to a potential upside of 23.42. The average equity rating for BBD stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Banco Bradesco S.A. [BBD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BBD shares is $4.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BBD stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Banco Bradesco S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 24, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on September 13, 2021, representing the official price target for Banco Bradesco S.A. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Banco Bradesco S.A. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for BBD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

BBD Stock Performance Analysis:

Banco Bradesco S.A. [BBD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.79. With this latest performance, BBD shares gained by 20.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BBD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.69 for Banco Bradesco S.A. [BBD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.41, while it was recorded at 3.79 for the last single week of trading, and 3.58 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Banco Bradesco S.A. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Banco Bradesco S.A. [BBD] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.92. Banco Bradesco S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.41.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.09, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.35.

BBD Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BBD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Banco Bradesco S.A. go to 1.60%.

Banco Bradesco S.A. [BBD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,338 million, or 17.90% of BBD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BBD stocks are: ABRDN PLC with ownership of 90,280,790, which is approximately 0.04% of the company’s market cap and around 35.30% of the total institutional ownership; SPRUCEGROVE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD, holding 76,362,691 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $287.12 million in BBD stocks shares; and GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, currently with $236.32 million in BBD stock with ownership of nearly 122.871% of the company’s market capitalization.

100 institutional holders increased their position in Banco Bradesco S.A. [NYSE:BBD] by around 105,573,791 shares. Additionally, 139 investors decreased positions by around 86,045,045 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 696,154,269 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 887,773,105 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BBD stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,421,127 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 19,275,592 shares during the same period.