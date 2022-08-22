Axsome Therapeutics Inc. [AXSM] moved up 40.35: Why It’s Important

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: AXSM] surged by $17.12 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $61.11 during the day while it closed the day at $59.55. The company report on August 19, 2022 that Axsome Therapeutics Announces FDA Approval of AUVELITY™, the First and Only Oral NMDA Receptor Antagonist for the Treatment of Major Depressive Disorder in Adults.

AUVELITY is the first and only rapid-acting oral treatment approved with labeling of statistically significant improvement in depressive symptoms compared to placebo starting at one week1-4.

AUVELITY uses the first new oral mechanism of action approved for major depressive disorder in over 60 years1-4.

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. stock has also gained 28.70% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AXSM stock has inclined by 88.99% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 95.82% and gained 57.62% year-on date.

The market cap for AXSM stock reached $1.71 billion, with 39.08 million shares outstanding and 32.29 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.36M shares, AXSM reached a trading volume of 21943451 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Axsome Therapeutics Inc. [AXSM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AXSM shares is $91.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AXSM stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Axsome Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on August 10, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Berenberg raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Axsome Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $129, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on AXSM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Axsome Therapeutics Inc. is set at 4.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for AXSM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 194.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 152.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.56.

AXSM stock trade performance evaluation

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. [AXSM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 28.70. With this latest performance, AXSM shares gained by 39.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 95.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 199.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AXSM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.86 for Axsome Therapeutics Inc. [AXSM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.09, while it was recorded at 47.35 for the last single week of trading, and 34.34 for the last 200 days.

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. [AXSM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -201.51, with Return on Assets sitting at -95.21.

Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. [AXSM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,292 million, or 54.80% of AXSM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AXSM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 2,802,138, which is approximately 3.802% of the company’s market cap and around 20.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 2,229,077 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $132.74 million in AXSM stocks shares; and RTW INVESTMENTS, LP, currently with $96.4 million in AXSM stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Axsome Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 94 institutional holders increased their position in Axsome Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:AXSM] by around 5,452,632 shares. Additionally, 73 investors decreased positions by around 2,778,289 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 13,468,669 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 21,699,590 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AXSM stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,316,391 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 1,918,655 shares during the same period.