Avaya Holdings Corp. [AVYA] moved up 11.22: Why It’s Important

Avaya Holdings Corp. [NYSE: AVYA] closed the trading session at $0.72 on 08/19/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.67, while the highest price level was $0.839. The company report on August 16, 2022 that Avaya Receives New York Stock Exchange Notice Regarding Late Form 10-Q Filing.

Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE: AVYA) (“Avaya” or “the Company”) today reported that it had received a notice (the “Notice”) from the New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”) notifying the Company that, because the Company did not timely file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 (the “Form 10-Q”), it is not in compliance with Section 802.01E of the NYSE Listed Company Manual, which requires that NYSE-listed companies timely file all periodic reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). The Company had previously disclosed that it would not be able to timely file the Form 10-Q due to the circumstances described in the Form 12b-25 filed with the SEC on August 9, 2022.

The Notice is a routine notification to NYSE-listed companies who are untimely in filing their periodic reports, and has no immediate effect on the listing of the Company’s common stock on the NYSE. The Notice informed the Company that, under the NYSE’s rules, the Company has six months from the date of the Notice, until February 15, 2023, to file its Form 10-Q and regain compliance with the NYSE listing standards. If the Company fails to file the Form 10-Q by the six-month deadline, the NYSE may, in its sole discretion, grant an extension of up to six additional months for the Company to regain compliance, depending on the specific circumstances. Under NYSE rules, the NYSE may also commence delisting proceedings at any time if it deems that the circumstances warrant such proceedings.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -96.34 percent and weekly performance of 11.00 percent. The stock has been moved at -94.82 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -71.02 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -85.62 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 9.31M shares, AVYA reached to a volume of 37340879 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Avaya Holdings Corp. [AVYA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AVYA shares is $0.97 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AVYA stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for Avaya Holdings Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 29, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays dropped their target price from $8 to $5. The new note on the price target was released on May 17, 2022, representing the official price target for Avaya Holdings Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $26 to $6, while Cowen kept a Market Perform rating on AVYA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Avaya Holdings Corp. is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for AVYA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.15.

AVYA stock trade performance evaluation

Avaya Holdings Corp. [AVYA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.00. With this latest performance, AVYA shares dropped by -71.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -94.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -96.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AVYA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.33 for Avaya Holdings Corp. [AVYA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.1623, while it was recorded at 0.6838 for the last single week of trading, and 11.4141 for the last 200 days.

Avaya Holdings Corp. [AVYA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Avaya Holdings Corp. [AVYA] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.06 and a Gross Margin at +50.15. Avaya Holdings Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.44.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.14, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.21.

Avaya Holdings Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Avaya Holdings Corp. [AVYA] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AVYA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Avaya Holdings Corp. go to 4.30%.

Avaya Holdings Corp. [AVYA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $67 million, or 95.41% of AVYA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AVYA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 9,531,774, which is approximately 1.921% of the company’s market cap and around 2.80% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 8,369,041 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.07 million in AVYA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $5.42 million in AVYA stock with ownership of nearly 26.014% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Avaya Holdings Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 112 institutional holders increased their position in Avaya Holdings Corp. [NYSE:AVYA] by around 33,460,631 shares. Additionally, 89 investors decreased positions by around 32,586,365 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 25,892,981 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 91,939,977 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AVYA stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 17,815,211 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 18,393,066 shares during the same period.