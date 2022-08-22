Amyris Inc. [AMRS] Revenue clocked in at $235.60 million, down -46.77% YTD: What’s Next?

Amyris Inc. [NASDAQ: AMRS] stock went on a downward path that fall over -18.87% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -23.61%. The company report on August 9, 2022 that AMYRIS, INC. REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS.

Record consumer revenue of $43 million increased 108% compared to Q2 2021.

Ingredients sold out in first half with $15 million backlog to be supplied in H2.

Over the last 12 months, AMRS stock dropped by -76.26%. The one-year Amyris Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 73.6.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.14 billion, with 319.92 million shares outstanding and 226.36 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.46M shares, AMRS stock reached a trading volume of 9177216 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Amyris Inc. [AMRS]:

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Amyris Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on June 24, 2022, representing the official price target for Amyris Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $2.50, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Neutral rating on AMRS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amyris Inc. is set at 0.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMRS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.84.

AMRS Stock Performance Analysis:

Amyris Inc. [AMRS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -23.61. With this latest performance, AMRS shares gained by 28.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -76.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMRS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.43 for Amyris Inc. [AMRS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.23, while it was recorded at 3.52 for the last single week of trading, and 4.15 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Amyris Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Amyris Inc. [AMRS] shares currently have an operating margin of -48.31 and a Gross Margin at +51.77. Amyris Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -79.12.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -679.38, with Return on Assets sitting at -45.95.

Amyris Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Amyris Inc. [AMRS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $401 million, or 46.30% of AMRS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMRS stocks are: FARALLON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 21,209,882, which is approximately 25.269% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 19,080,507 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $54.95 million in AMRS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $38.56 million in AMRS stock with ownership of nearly -38.21% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Amyris Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 97 institutional holders increased their position in Amyris Inc. [NASDAQ:AMRS] by around 19,135,644 shares. Additionally, 111 investors decreased positions by around 27,895,981 shares, while 45 investors held positions by with 92,144,514 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 139,176,139 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMRS stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,518,362 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 7,452,157 shares during the same period.