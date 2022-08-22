Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMPE] Is Currently -2.73 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMEX: AMPE] loss -2.73% on the last trading session, reaching $0.09 price per share at the time. The company report on August 3, 2022 that Ampio Pharmaceuticals Issues Letter to Stockholders.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE American: AMPE), today released the following letter to stockholders from its Chairman, Kevin Buchi and Chief Executive Officer, Mike Martino.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. represents 226.09 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $21.62 million with the latest information. AMPE stock price has been found in the range of $0.09 to $0.10.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.37M shares, AMPE reached a trading volume of 12711585 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMPE]:

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 19, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Aegis Capital raised their target price from $15 to $16. The new note on the price target was released on March 17, 2014, representing the official price target for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11, while Aegis Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on AMPE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.01 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.10.

Trading performance analysis for AMPE stock

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMPE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.80. With this latest performance, AMPE shares dropped by -48.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -80.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -93.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMPE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.35 for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMPE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1549, while it was recorded at 0.1001 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4644 for the last 200 days.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMPE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -76.23, with Return on Assets sitting at -55.35.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.80 and a Current Ratio set at 4.80.

An analysis of insider ownership at Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMPE]

There are presently around $3 million, or 13.70% of AMPE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMPE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 8,291,965, which is approximately -10.909% of the company’s market cap and around 7.64% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,699,064 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.43 million in AMPE stocks shares; and MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $0.19 million in AMPE stock with ownership of nearly 998.59% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 37 institutional holders increased their position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMEX:AMPE] by around 5,929,931 shares. Additionally, 58 investors decreased positions by around 23,976,124 shares, while 52 investors held positions by with 547,147 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 30,453,202 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMPE stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,543,691 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 4,582,122 shares during the same period.