AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC] Is Currently -6.58 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [NYSE: AMC] stock went on a downward path that fall over -6.58% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -26.27%. The company report on August 18, 2022 that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Comments on Cineworld Public Statement.

AMC Chairman and CEO Adam Aron said, “Yesterday Cineworld, which is the world’s second-largest movie theater circuit, issued a public statement that it anticipates low levels of admissions until November 2022, which are expected to negatively impact its liquidity position in the near-term.”.

Aron continued, “At AMC, as we have publicly disclosed previously, the film slate in the third quarter of 2022 is expected to be relatively weak. However, we continue to be quite optimistic about the increasing demand for our portfolio of movie theatres in the fourth quarter of 2022 and calendar year 2023.”.

Over the last 12 months, AMC stock dropped by -46.72%. The one-year AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -53.75. The average equity rating for AMC stock is currently 3.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $9.97 billion, with 553.25 million shares outstanding and 515.50 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 46.90M shares, AMC stock reached a trading volume of 52042361 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMC shares is $11.72 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMC stock is a recommendation set at 3.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 04, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on September 01, 2021, representing the official price target for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $16, while B. Riley Securities analysts kept a Neutral rating on AMC stock. On April 05, 2021, analysts increased their price target for AMC shares from 7 to 13.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. is set at 2.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.56.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -26.27. With this latest performance, AMC shares gained by 6.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -46.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.46 for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.17, while it was recorded at 21.54 for the last single week of trading, and 20.28 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC] shares currently have an operating margin of -32.76 and a Gross Margin at +8.52. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -50.20.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

There are presently around $2,590 million, or 28.50% of AMC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 47,588,003, which is approximately 0.435% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 25,883,501 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $466.42 million in AMC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $184.94 million in AMC stock with ownership of nearly -23.372% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 155 institutional holders increased their position in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [NYSE:AMC] by around 17,685,316 shares. Additionally, 153 investors decreased positions by around 52,236,391 shares, while 72 investors held positions by with 73,822,833 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 143,744,540 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMC stock had 56 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,435,597 shares, while 60 institutional investors sold positions of 3,511,490 shares during the same period.