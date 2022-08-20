Rio Tinto Group [RIO] Stock trading around $60.49 per share: What’s Next?

Rio Tinto Group [NYSE: RIO] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.39% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.85%. The company report on August 15, 2022 that Rio Tinto reiterates compelling value of proposal to acquire full ownership of Turquoise Hill.

Rio Tinto notes the Turquoise Hill announcement today indicating that the Turquoise Hill Special Committee has terminated its review of Rio Tinto’s non-binding proposal to acquire full ownership of Turquoise Hill for C$34 in cash per Turquoise Hill share (the “Proposed Transaction”).

Rio Tinto is disappointed by the decision of the Special Committee and continues to believe that the terms of the Proposed Transaction would deliver compelling value for Turquoise Hill minority shareholders and provide the certainty of an all-cash offer at an attractive premium of:.

Over the last 12 months, RIO stock dropped by -17.74%. The one-year Rio Tinto Group stock forecast points to a potential upside of 20.03. The average equity rating for RIO stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $99.06 billion, with 1.62 billion shares outstanding and 1.06 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.48M shares, RIO stock reached a trading volume of 2584337 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Rio Tinto Group [RIO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RIO shares is $75.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RIO stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for Rio Tinto Group shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on July 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on July 06, 2022, representing the official price target for Rio Tinto Group stock. On June 07, 2022, analysts increased their price target for RIO shares from 92 to 93.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rio Tinto Group is set at 1.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for RIO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.50.

RIO Stock Performance Analysis:

Rio Tinto Group [RIO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.85. With this latest performance, RIO shares gained by 5.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RIO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.55 for Rio Tinto Group [RIO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 61.34, while it was recorded at 59.97 for the last single week of trading, and 69.07 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Rio Tinto Group Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rio Tinto Group [RIO] shares currently have an operating margin of +44.89 and a Gross Margin at +48.84. Rio Tinto Group’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +33.22.

Return on Total Capital for RIO is now 41.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 33.62. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 42.37, with Return on Assets sitting at 20.84. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Rio Tinto Group [RIO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 26.31. Additionally, RIO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 20.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.15. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 24.10, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.08.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Rio Tinto Group [RIO] managed to generate an average of $310,826 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 19.28 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.63.Rio Tinto Group’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

RIO Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RIO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Rio Tinto Group go to -3.30%.

Rio Tinto Group [RIO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $7,716 million, or 10.50% of RIO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RIO stocks are: FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 14,846,876, which is approximately 5.081% of the company’s market cap and around 6.50% of the total institutional ownership; STATE FARM MUTUAL AUTOMOBILE INSURANCE CO, holding 10,931,820 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $661.27 million in RIO stocks shares; and ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, currently with $607.15 million in RIO stock with ownership of nearly -22.191% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Rio Tinto Group stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 359 institutional holders increased their position in Rio Tinto Group [NYSE:RIO] by around 11,265,399 shares. Additionally, 273 investors decreased positions by around 10,384,682 shares, while 118 investors held positions by with 105,915,249 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 127,565,330 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RIO stock had 78 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,152,422 shares, while 93 institutional investors sold positions of 1,436,703 shares during the same period.