Market cap of Altice USA Inc. [ATUS] reaches 2.86B – now what?

Altice USA Inc. [NYSE: ATUS] plunged by -$0.2 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $10.75 during the day while it closed the day at $10.65. The company report on August 3, 2022 that Altice USA Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results.

Reaches 1.6 Million Fiber Passings and More Than 100K Fiber Customers.

Altice USA (NYSE: ATUS) today reports results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Altice USA Inc. stock has also loss -7.31% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ATUS stock has declined by -1.66% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -26.04% and lost -34.18% year-on date.

The market cap for ATUS stock reached $2.86 billion, with 268.86 million shares outstanding and 218.29 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.43M shares, ATUS reached a trading volume of 2397424 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Altice USA Inc. [ATUS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ATUS shares is $15.39 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ATUS stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Altice USA Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 10, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 22, 2022, representing the official price target for Altice USA Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while Societe Generale analysts kept a Hold rating on ATUS stock. On February 23, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for ATUS shares from 25 to 15.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Altice USA Inc. is set at 0.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for ATUS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.29. Price to Free Cash Flow for ATUS in the course of the last twelve months was 2.66 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

ATUS stock trade performance evaluation

Altice USA Inc. [ATUS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.31. With this latest performance, ATUS shares gained by 16.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -61.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATUS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.06 for Altice USA Inc. [ATUS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.88, while it was recorded at 11.22 for the last single week of trading, and 12.57 for the last 200 days.

Altice USA Inc. [ATUS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Altice USA Inc. [ATUS] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.19 and a Gross Margin at +48.77. Altice USA Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.81.

Altice USA Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Altice USA Inc. [ATUS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ATUS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Altice USA Inc. go to -6.40%.

Altice USA Inc. [ATUS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,828 million, or 59.60% of ATUS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ATUS stocks are: CLARKSTON CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC with ownership of 31,366,022, which is approximately 13.832% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 23,260,758 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $247.73 million in ATUS stocks shares; and BARROW HANLEY MEWHINNEY & STRAUSS LLC, currently with $196.27 million in ATUS stock with ownership of nearly -9.732% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Altice USA Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 140 institutional holders increased their position in Altice USA Inc. [NYSE:ATUS] by around 41,189,974 shares. Additionally, 173 investors decreased positions by around 31,573,166 shares, while 42 investors held positions by with 192,755,773 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 265,518,913 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ATUS stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,160,730 shares, while 74 institutional investors sold positions of 19,003,641 shares during the same period.