Market Analysts see Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK] falling to $18. Time to buy?

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [NYSE: PK] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.52% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.32%. The company report on August 3, 2022 that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (“Park” or the “Company”) (NYSE: PK) today announced results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022 and provided an operational update.

Over the last 12 months, PK stock dropped by -11.37%. The one-year Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 24.5. The average equity rating for PK stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.49 billion, with 228.00 million shares outstanding and 222.20 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.71M shares, PK stock reached a trading volume of 3286981 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PK shares is $20.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PK stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 16, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on August 08, 2022, representing the official price target for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $22.50, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a In-line rating on PK stock. On June 01, 2022, analysts increased their price target for PK shares from 19 to 22.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. is set at 0.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for PK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.39. Price to Free Cash Flow for PK in the course of the last twelve months was 28.57.

PK Stock Performance Analysis:

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.32. With this latest performance, PK shares gained by 3.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.07 for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.88, while it was recorded at 15.80 for the last single week of trading, and 17.74 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK] shares currently have an operating margin of -12.11 and a Gross Margin at -3.96. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -33.70.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.82, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.52.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,377 million, or 97.30% of PK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 32,380,335, which is approximately -3.905% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 28,616,170 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $446.13 million in PK stocks shares; and PGGM INVESTMENTS, currently with $214.81 million in PK stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 148 institutional holders increased their position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [NYSE:PK] by around 29,102,555 shares. Additionally, 153 investors decreased positions by around 23,006,338 shares, while 50 investors held positions by with 164,509,692 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 216,618,585 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PK stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,498,787 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 7,659,854 shares during the same period.