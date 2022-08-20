I-Mab [IMAB] fell -86.94% so far this year. What now?

I-Mab [NASDAQ: IMAB] loss -9.37% on the last trading session, reaching $6.19 price per share at the time. The company report on July 22, 2022 that I-Mab Announces First Patient Dosed in Phase 1 Clinical Trial of Claudin 18.2 and 4-1BB Bispecific Antibody TJ-CD4B in Solid Tumors in China.

I-Mab (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: IMAB), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel biologics, today announced that the first patient in China has been treated with TJ-CD4B (also known as ABL111), a novel Claudin 18.2 x 4-1BB bispecific antibody, in a Phase 1 international multi-center clinical trial (IMCT) for patients with solid tumors, including gastric cancer, gastroesophageal junction carcinoma, esophageal adenocarcinoma, and pancreatic ductal carcinoma (NCT04900818).

TJ-CD4B is the first clinical-stage bispecific antibody of its drug class. It binds to Claudin 18.2-expressing cancer cells and co-stimulatory molecule 4-1BB on T cells to exert a tumor-killing effect. In March 2022, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted Orphan Drug Designation for TJ-CD4B for the treatment of gastric cancer including cancer of gastroesophageal junction.

I-Mab represents 78.52 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $510.30 million with the latest information. IMAB stock price has been found in the range of $5.85 to $6.83.

If compared to the average trading volume of 842.62K shares, IMAB reached a trading volume of 2122284 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about I-Mab [IMAB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IMAB shares is $69.97 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IMAB stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Siebert Williams Shank have made an estimate for I-Mab shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 09, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Daiwa Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 02, 2021, representing the official price target for I-Mab stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $75, while Needham analysts kept a Buy rating on IMAB stock. On March 03, 2021, analysts increased their price target for IMAB shares from 55 to 75.

The Average True Range (ATR) for I-Mab is set at 0.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for IMAB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 38.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.69.

Trading performance analysis for IMAB stock

I-Mab [IMAB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -22.24. With this latest performance, IMAB shares dropped by -38.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -78.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -90.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IMAB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 16.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.28 for I-Mab [IMAB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.92, while it was recorded at 7.39 for the last single week of trading, and 25.09 for the last 200 days.

I-Mab [IMAB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and I-Mab [IMAB] shares currently have an operating margin of -2353.06 and a Gross Margin at +11.41. I-Mab’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2648.70.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -45.88, with Return on Assets sitting at -39.14.

I-Mab’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.60 and a Current Ratio set at 7.70.

I-Mab [IMAB]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IMAB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for I-Mab go to 26.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at I-Mab [IMAB]

There are presently around $236 million, or 62.40% of IMAB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IMAB stocks are: HHLR ADVISORS, LTD. with ownership of 7,182,850, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.71% of the total institutional ownership; ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC, holding 3,324,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $20.58 million in IMAB stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $16.33 million in IMAB stock with ownership of nearly -22.491% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in I-Mab stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 45 institutional holders increased their position in I-Mab [NASDAQ:IMAB] by around 10,424,473 shares. Additionally, 76 investors decreased positions by around 12,555,660 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 15,118,472 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 38,098,605 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IMAB stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,543,653 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 3,228,139 shares during the same period.