Clarus Corporation [CLAR] Revenue clocked in at $455.40 million, up 4.11% YTD: What’s Next?

Clarus Corporation [NASDAQ: CLAR] loss -1.13% on the last trading session, reaching $28.86 price per share at the time. The company report on August 1, 2022 that Clarus Reports Record Second Quarter 2022 Results.

– Sales in the Second Quarter of 2022 Increased 57% Year-Over-Year to $114.9 Million –.

– Adjusted EBITDA of $17.6 Million or 15.3% Adjusted EBITDA Margin –.

Clarus Corporation represents 37.23 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.02 billion with the latest information. CLAR stock price has been found in the range of $26.74 to $29.32.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.77M shares, CLAR reached a trading volume of 3100807 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Clarus Corporation [CLAR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CLAR shares is $31.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CLAR stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Clarus Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 21, 2021, representing the official price target for Clarus Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $33, while Exane BNP Paribas analysts kept a Outperform rating on CLAR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Clarus Corporation is set at 1.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLAR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.39.

Trading performance analysis for CLAR stock

Clarus Corporation [CLAR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.66. With this latest performance, CLAR shares gained by 42.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLAR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.95 for Clarus Corporation [CLAR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.89, while it was recorded at 28.07 for the last single week of trading, and 23.12 for the last 200 days.

Clarus Corporation [CLAR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Clarus Corporation [CLAR] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.42 and a Gross Margin at +31.63. Clarus Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.94.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.08, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.72.

Clarus Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 3.60.

Clarus Corporation [CLAR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CLAR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Clarus Corporation go to 32.90%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Clarus Corporation [CLAR]

There are presently around $793 million, or 77.50% of CLAR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CLAR stocks are: BROWN ADVISORY INC with ownership of 3,179,132, which is approximately -0.516% of the company’s market cap and around 10.40% of the total institutional ownership; GREENHOUSE FUNDS LLLP, holding 2,772,154 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $80.0 million in CLAR stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $50.0 million in CLAR stock with ownership of nearly -25.942% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Clarus Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 74 institutional holders increased their position in Clarus Corporation [NASDAQ:CLAR] by around 7,316,154 shares. Additionally, 52 investors decreased positions by around 2,461,932 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 17,699,248 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 27,477,334 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CLAR stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,536,985 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 818,609 shares during the same period.