Wolfspeed Inc. [WOLF] Is Currently 31.86 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Wolfspeed Inc. [NYSE: WOLF] gained 31.86% or 27.29 points to close at $112.94 with a heavy trading volume of 14967607 shares. The company report on August 17, 2022 that Wolfspeed Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter of Fiscal Year 2022.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Annual Revenue Growth of 42 Percent; Record Quarter of Design-Ins Totaling $2.6 Billion.

Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE: WOLF) today announced its results for the fourth quarter and full year of fiscal 2022.

It opened the trading session at $103.58, the shares rose to $113.72 and dropped to $103.58, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for WOLF points out that the company has recorded 7.15% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -94.49% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.57M shares, WOLF reached to a volume of 14967607 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Wolfspeed Inc. [WOLF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WOLF shares is $102.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WOLF stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Wolfspeed Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman dropped their target price from $125 to $108. The new note on the price target was released on June 24, 2022, representing the official price target for Wolfspeed Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $105, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Outperform rating on WOLF stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wolfspeed Inc. is set at 6.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for WOLF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 19.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.00.

Trading performance analysis for WOLF stock

Wolfspeed Inc. [WOLF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 32.42. With this latest performance, WOLF shares gained by 40.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 44.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WOLF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.91 for Wolfspeed Inc. [WOLF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 75.65, while it was recorded at 93.49 for the last single week of trading, and 96.22 for the last 200 days.

Wolfspeed Inc. [WOLF]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Wolfspeed Inc. [WOLF] shares currently have an operating margin of -40.35 and a Gross Margin at +28.56. Wolfspeed Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -65.20.

Return on Total Capital for WOLF is now -7.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -11.73. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -16.32, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.26. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Wolfspeed Inc. [WOLF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 40.21. Additionally, WOLF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 28.68, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.69. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 39.75, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 28.35.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Wolfspeed Inc. [WOLF] managed to generate an average of -$98,875 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.72 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.16.Wolfspeed Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.00 and a Current Ratio set at 5.70.

An analysis of insider ownership at Wolfspeed Inc. [WOLF]

There are presently around $14,730 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WOLF stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 16,327,160, which is approximately -0.637% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, holding 13,700,979 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.55 billion in WOLF stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $1.36 billion in WOLF stock with ownership of nearly 1.181% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Wolfspeed Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 216 institutional holders increased their position in Wolfspeed Inc. [NYSE:WOLF] by around 7,526,515 shares. Additionally, 217 investors decreased positions by around 7,226,898 shares, while 74 investors held positions by with 115,668,123 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 130,421,536 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WOLF stock had 69 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,837,523 shares, while 77 institutional investors sold positions of 2,362,055 shares during the same period.