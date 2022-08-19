William Blair lifts Larimar Therapeutics Inc. [LRMR] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Larimar Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: LRMR] surged by $0.57 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $3.5799 during the day while it closed the day at $2.89. The company report on August 11, 2022 that Larimar Therapeutics Provides Updates on CTI-1601 Clinical Program Following a Type C Meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and Reports Second Quarter 2022 Operating and Financial Results.

Larimar plans to submit a complete response to CTI-1601’s clinical hold in the third quarter of 2022.

In conjunction with the complete response, Larimar is proposing a Phase 2, four-week dose exploration study in Friedreich’s ataxia (FA) patients as CTI-1601’s next clinical trial.

Larimar Therapeutics Inc. stock has also gained 45.96% of its value over the past 7 days. However, LRMR stock has inclined by 10.94% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -26.65% and lost -73.22% year-on date.

The market cap for LRMR stock reached $47.86 million, with 16.56 million shares outstanding and 7.98 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 154.90K shares, LRMR reached a trading volume of 2713253 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Larimar Therapeutics Inc. [LRMR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LRMR shares is $5.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LRMR stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for Larimar Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 15, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JMP Securities raised their target price to Mkt Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on February 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Larimar Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $29, while William Blair analysts kept a Outperform rating on LRMR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Larimar Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.30 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.32.

LRMR stock trade performance evaluation

Larimar Therapeutics Inc. [LRMR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 45.96. With this latest performance, LRMR shares gained by 52.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -78.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LRMR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.75 for Larimar Therapeutics Inc. [LRMR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.05, while it was recorded at 2.46 for the last single week of trading, and 5.52 for the last 200 days.

Larimar Therapeutics Inc. [LRMR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -65.72, with Return on Assets sitting at -55.23.

Larimar Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.40 and a Current Ratio set at 7.40.

Larimar Therapeutics Inc. [LRMR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $42 million, or 89.90% of LRMR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LRMR stocks are: DEERFIELD MANAGEMENT COMPANY, L.P. (SERIES C) with ownership of 5,830,249, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.81% of the total institutional ownership; CHI ADVISORS LLC, holding 1,515,148 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.38 million in LRMR stocks shares; and RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., currently with $2.98 million in LRMR stock with ownership of nearly -19.532% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Larimar Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 6 institutional holders increased their position in Larimar Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:LRMR] by around 67,903 shares. Additionally, 20 investors decreased positions by around 931,608 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 13,424,128 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 14,423,639 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LRMR stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 78 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 204,382 shares during the same period.