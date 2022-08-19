why Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. [SQM] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $104.74

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. [NYSE: SQM] loss -9.96% or -10.4 points to close at $94.02 with a heavy trading volume of 5306962 shares. The company report on August 17, 2022 that SQM REPORTS EARNINGS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2022.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Highlights.

SQM will hold a hybrid Investor Day virtually and at the New York Stock Exchange on September 15, 2022. For more information or to register please visit https://sqm.connectid.cloud/.

It opened the trading session at $99.91, the shares rose to $99.91 and dropped to $93.10, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SQM points out that the company has recorded 42.13% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -109.49% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.79M shares, SQM reached to a volume of 5306962 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. [SQM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SQM shares is $104.74 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SQM stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 31, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Loop Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 25, 2022, representing the official price target for Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $58, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on SQM stock. On December 20, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for SQM shares from 67 to 50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. is set at 5.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for SQM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.70. Price to Free Cash Flow for SQM in the course of the last twelve months was 29.74 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

Trading performance analysis for SQM stock

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. [SQM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.62. With this latest performance, SQM shares gained by 5.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 42.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 99.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SQM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.72 for Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. [SQM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 92.51, while it was recorded at 104.85 for the last single week of trading, and 75.41 for the last 200 days.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. [SQM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. [SQM] shares currently have an operating margin of +32.85 and a Gross Margin at +38.12. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +20.45.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.11, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.16.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. [SQM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SQM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. go to 40.60%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. [SQM]

There are presently around $5,670 million, or 41.00% of SQM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SQM stocks are: CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS with ownership of 6,650,218, which is approximately 208.086% of the company’s market cap and around 72.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,051,072 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $380.88 million in SQM stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $304.85 million in SQM stock with ownership of nearly -47.23% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 180 institutional holders increased their position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. [NYSE:SQM] by around 19,600,090 shares. Additionally, 153 investors decreased positions by around 17,942,684 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 22,767,801 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 60,310,575 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SQM stock had 72 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,668,923 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 2,380,380 shares during the same period.