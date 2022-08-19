why Liberty Energy Inc. [LBRT] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $20.29

Liberty Energy Inc. [NYSE: LBRT] closed the trading session at $14.67 on 08/18/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $14.05, while the highest price level was $14.74. The company report on August 2, 2022 that Liberty Energy Inc Releases August 2022 Bettering Human Lives Report.

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE: LBRT; “Liberty” or the “Company”) announced today the publication of the company’s second annual Bettering Human Lives report, highlighting the importance of energy in the modern world and Liberty’s environmental, social, and governance (ESG) 2021 data.

Liberty updated and expanded our Bettering Human Lives report with an in-depth look at the importance of oil and gas production in a global context, including its vital role in elevating people out of poverty and supplying the essential ingredients for modern living. The 2022 report further covers the critical link hydrocarbons play in geopolitics, food, and their role in enabling the modern world.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 51.24 percent and weekly performance of 5.62 percent. The stock has been moved at 23.07 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 15.79 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -1.74 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.20M shares, LBRT reached to a volume of 2839419 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Liberty Energy Inc. [LBRT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LBRT shares is $20.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LBRT stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Liberty Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 27, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price from $14 to $15. The new note on the price target was released on March 31, 2022, representing the official price target for Liberty Energy Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Liberty Energy Inc. is set at 0.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for LBRT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.23.

LBRT stock trade performance evaluation

Liberty Energy Inc. [LBRT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.62. With this latest performance, LBRT shares gained by 15.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 47.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LBRT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.76 for Liberty Energy Inc. [LBRT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.39, while it was recorded at 14.17 for the last single week of trading, and 13.18 for the last 200 days.

Liberty Energy Inc. [LBRT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Liberty Energy Inc. [LBRT] shares currently have an operating margin of -6.58 and a Gross Margin at -1.70. Liberty Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.25.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -15.17, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.97.

Liberty Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Liberty Energy Inc. [LBRT] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LBRT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Liberty Energy Inc. go to 15.10%.

Liberty Energy Inc. [LBRT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,243 million, or 77.10% of LBRT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LBRT stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 28,027,045, which is approximately 1.705% of the company’s market cap and around 3.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 14,140,964 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $207.45 million in LBRT stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $198.84 million in LBRT stock with ownership of nearly 5.732% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Liberty Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 148 institutional holders increased their position in Liberty Energy Inc. [NYSE:LBRT] by around 35,544,672 shares. Additionally, 60 investors decreased positions by around 6,602,332 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 110,755,778 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 152,902,782 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LBRT stock had 62 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,502,436 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 906,955 shares during the same period.