why Foot Locker Inc. [FL] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $30.68

Foot Locker Inc. [NYSE: FL] plunged by -$0.47 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $32.95 during the day while it closed the day at $31.98. The company report on August 15, 2022 that FOOT LOCKER, INC. DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.40 PER SHARE.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL), the New York-based specialty athletic retailer, announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on the Company’s common stock of $0.40 per share, which will be payable on October 28, 2022 to shareholders of record on October 14, 2022.

Foot Locker, Inc. leads the celebration of sneaker and youth culture around the globe through a portfolio of brands including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, and Sidestep. With approximately 2,800 retail stores in 28 countries across North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand as well as websites and mobile apps, the Company’s purpose is to inspire and empower youth culture around the world, by fueling a shared passion for self-expression and creating unrivaled experiences at the heart of the global sneaker community. Foot Locker, Inc. has its corporate headquarters in New York. For additional information please visit footlocker-inc.com.

Foot Locker Inc. stock has also gained 3.70% of its value over the past 7 days. However, FL stock has inclined by 3.43% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -27.38% and lost -26.70% year-on date.

The market cap for FL stock reached $2.96 billion, with 96.10 million shares outstanding and 92.95 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.66M shares, FL reached a trading volume of 3209642 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Foot Locker Inc. [FL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FL shares is $30.68 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FL stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Foot Locker Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 28, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 09, 2022, representing the official price target for Foot Locker Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $63 to $35, while Goldman kept a Neutral rating on FL stock. On March 01, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for FL shares from 58 to 24.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Foot Locker Inc. is set at 1.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for FL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.96.

FL stock trade performance evaluation

Foot Locker Inc. [FL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.70. With this latest performance, FL shares gained by 15.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -40.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.16 for Foot Locker Inc. [FL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.11, while it was recorded at 31.96 for the last single week of trading, and 35.82 for the last 200 days.

Foot Locker Inc. [FL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Foot Locker Inc. [FL] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.52 and a Gross Margin at +32.18. Foot Locker Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.97.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 29.72, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.77.

Foot Locker Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Foot Locker Inc. [FL] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Foot Locker Inc. go to 32.72%.

Foot Locker Inc. [FL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,986 million, or 92.80% of FL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FL stocks are: VESA EQUITY INVESTMENT S.A R.L. with ownership of 12,750,317, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 10,136,469 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $324.16 million in FL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $313.7 million in FL stock with ownership of nearly 20.663% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Foot Locker Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 163 institutional holders increased their position in Foot Locker Inc. [NYSE:FL] by around 14,657,828 shares. Additionally, 188 investors decreased positions by around 8,410,641 shares, while 46 investors held positions by with 70,295,775 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 93,364,244 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FL stock had 55 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,693,574 shares, while 73 institutional investors sold positions of 2,720,574 shares during the same period.