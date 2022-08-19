WeTrade Group Inc. [WETG] Stock trading around $5.12 per share: What’s Next?

WeTrade Group Inc. [NASDAQ: WETG] closed the trading session at $5.12 on 08/18/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $4.90, while the highest price level was $10.87. The company report on August 18, 2022 that WeTrade Group Inc. Ready to kick-off a Strategic Partnership with Zhixun Bio through WeTrade’s SaaS platform and its the Internet of Things (IoT).

WeTrade Group Inc. (“WeTrade” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: WETG), an emerging growth company engaged in the business of providing software-as-a-services (SAAS) and cloud intelligent systems for micro-businesses, today announced the Company is in an advanced discussion with Zhixun Biotechnology Limited(“Zhixun”), a company who specializes in production of medical sterilization products. WeTrade and Zhixun are ready to launch an in-depth cooperative sales promotion of Zhixun’s disinfectant – Zhuchang in China and international markets, leveraging on WeTrade’s SaaS platform and its the Internet of Things (IoT) supply chain via government entities, hospitals, malls, and other medical distribution channels.

Zhuchang disinfectant is a portable spray, officially registered with the PRC government, being the only and one-of-a-kind product in the market that is able to completely eliminate the COVID-19 Omicron variant. Zhuchang disinfectant has passed three prevailing testing authorities in China, i.e. Hubei Center for Disease Control, Guangzhou Customs Technical Center and Zhongguancun International Pharmaceutical Inspection and Certification Institution.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 28.00 percent and weekly performance of -64.42 percent. The stock has been moved at -10.18 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -74.23 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 8.94 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 77.44K shares, WETG reached to a volume of 3370707 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for WeTrade Group Inc. is set at 4.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for WETG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 92.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 102.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03.

WeTrade Group Inc. [WETG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -64.42. With this latest performance, WETG shares dropped by -74.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.18% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WETG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 18.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.63 for WeTrade Group Inc. [WETG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.62, while it was recorded at 8.40 for the last single week of trading, and 6.63 for the last 200 days.

WeTrade Group Inc. [WETG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and WeTrade Group Inc. [WETG] shares currently have an operating margin of +41.68 and a Gross Margin at +81.10. WeTrade Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +35.99.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 44.19, with Return on Assets sitting at 31.36.

WeTrade Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.20 and a Current Ratio set at 5.20.