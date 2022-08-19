Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Bilibili Inc. [BILI]. What else is Wall St. saying

Bilibili Inc. [NASDAQ: BILI] plunged by -$0.59 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $23.4368 during the day while it closed the day at $23.25. The company report on August 18, 2022 that Bilibili to Report Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on Thursday, September 8, 2022.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Earnings Call Scheduled for 8:00 a.m. ET on September 8, 2022.

Bilibili Inc. (“Bilibili” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BILI and HKEX: 9626), an iconic brand and a leading video community for young generations in China, today announced that it will report its second quarter 2022 unaudited financial results on Thursday, September 8, 2022, before the open of U.S. markets.

Bilibili Inc. stock has also loss -7.77% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BILI stock has inclined by 12.05% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -38.56% and lost -49.89% year-on date.

The market cap for BILI stock reached $9.01 billion, with 393.54 million shares outstanding and 295.93 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.12M shares, BILI reached a trading volume of 3587152 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Bilibili Inc. [BILI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BILI shares is $43.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BILI stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Bilibili Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 16, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on April 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Bilibili Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Underweight rating on BILI stock. On February 18, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for BILI shares from 105 to 43.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bilibili Inc. is set at 1.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for BILI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.46.

BILI stock trade performance evaluation

Bilibili Inc. [BILI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.77. With this latest performance, BILI shares dropped by -8.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -66.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BILI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.70 for Bilibili Inc. [BILI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.54, while it was recorded at 24.47 for the last single week of trading, and 34.99 for the last 200 days.

Bilibili Inc. [BILI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bilibili Inc. [BILI] shares currently have an operating margin of -33.17 and a Gross Margin at +20.86. Bilibili Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -35.03.

Return on Total Capital for BILI is now -22.30, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -24.35. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -46.02, with Return on Assets sitting at -17.79. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Bilibili Inc. [BILI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 88.57. Additionally, BILI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 46.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.93. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 81.94, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.45.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bilibili Inc. [BILI] managed to generate an average of -$666,269 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.84 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.51.Bilibili Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Bilibili Inc. [BILI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,229 million, or 38.80% of BILI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BILI stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 19,888,043, which is approximately 2.082% of the company’s market cap and around 3.27% of the total institutional ownership; ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD, holding 10,000,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $232.5 million in BILI stocks shares; and YIHENG CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., currently with $221.78 million in BILI stock with ownership of nearly 1.944% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bilibili Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 92 institutional holders increased their position in Bilibili Inc. [NASDAQ:BILI] by around 10,954,023 shares. Additionally, 130 investors decreased positions by around 36,068,247 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 48,857,526 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 95,879,796 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BILI stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,522,682 shares, while 59 institutional investors sold positions of 6,607,387 shares during the same period.